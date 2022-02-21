Factors to watch - February 21
DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes
* Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from over 8-month high as Biden-Putin meeting plans ease demand read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses pull back on Ukraine tensions read more
* Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin read more
* Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement read more
* Israeli PM says revived Iran nuclear deal would mean a 'more violent' Middle East read more
* EXCLUSIVE-Contracts show Lebanon's central bank obscured recipients of commissions read more
* EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-UAE push for another $4bln in farming climate change investment read more
EGYPT
* Consortium Of Gulf Banks Arranges $250 Mln Loan For Banque Misr - Al Arabiya TV
* Egyptian Media Production City FY Consol Profit Rises
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia pharmacy chain Nahdi to join spate of IPOs read more
* Saudi crude production exceeds 10 mln bpd in Dec; exports dip read more
* Saudi EXIM bank signs MOU with Baker Hughes to support the company's non-oil exports from the kingdom read more
* Sulaiman Alhabib FY Profit Rises
QATAR
* Doha Insurance FY Profit Rises
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Bourse Chief Expects TO Launch Commercial Sukuk And Bonds Market In 2022 - Al Arabiya TV
OMAN]
* Oman agrees tie-up with U.S. food technology business
