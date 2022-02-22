Factors to watch - February 22
DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, oil jumps as Russia orders troops to Ukraine regions
* Oil climbs on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits near nine-month high as Ukraine crisis deepens read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses end mixed, Saudi Aramco hits record high read more
EGYPT
* Egypt revises 2017/18 GDP figure upwards
* Egypt's EFG Hermes hires Goldman Sachs to review FAB takeover offer read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi authority issues warning over Abbot baby milk powders -state news [nS8N2UE0B0
* Saudi British Bank Board Proposes 0.36 Riyal/Share H2 Dividend
* Jarir Marketing Announces Opening Of A New Showroom In Jeddah
* Saudi Aramco in talks on more investments in China read more
* Saudi Telecom FY Profit Rises
* Saudi Telecom Board Proposes SAR 1 Per Share Q4 Dividend
* Aramco CEO says further share sale is a government decision
* Saudi's Yansab FY Profit Rises
* Saudi's Mobily FY profit Rises
UAE * Warburg Pincus-backed Princeton Digital raises $500 mln, led by Mubadala read more
* UAE extends grounding of private drones until further notice - state news agency read more
* UAE becomes world's top trading hub for rough diamonds -DMCC CEO read more
* ADX Market Liquidity Grew Five-Fold In 2021- Statement
QATAR
* Medicare Group FY Profit Falls
* Mesaieed Petrochemical FY Profit Rises
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's state carrier restructures Airbus order to add more jets read more
* Kuwait's Kipco Restructures OSN Ahead Of Its Sale - Sky News Arabia
* Kuwait's Ali Alghanim Automotive To List After Month Of Ramadan - Skynews Arabia
* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank readies dollar sukuk sale - document read more
OMAN
* Oman calls on consumers to stop using two U.S. baby milk powder formulas
