Factors to watch - February 23

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks regroup as investors hold their breath on Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Oil pulls back on view western sanctions on Russia won't choke supply

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as higher U.S. yields counter safe-haven bids read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed amid rising Ukraine tensions read more

* Iran appears ready to swap prisoners with U.S. as talks approach 'finish line' read more

* Qatar says "almost impossible" to quickly replace Russian supplies to Europe [Egypt and Russia to enhance cooperation in natural gas - petroleum ministrynL1N2UX0TM]

* Deepening Russia-Ukraine tensions seen curbing food supplies, lifting prices read more

EGYPT

* Egypt and Russia to enhance cooperation in natural gas - petroleum ministry

* New import rules take effect in Egypt, key commodities exempt

* Egypt aims to raise average debt maturity to 3.7 years -finance minister

* Porto Group Holding Targets To Pump Egp 1.5 Bln In Projects This Year

* Telecom Egypt Extending Reach Through Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 6 Subsea Cable

SAUDI ARABIA

* GIB Closes 400 Mln Riyals Project Finance For A Hospital Project In Jeddah

* MEDIA-Iraq in Talks With Halliburton, Saudi Aramco to Develop Oil, Gas in Western Desert-BBG

UAE

* Dubai state utility DEWA expects to launch intention to float March 7 -sources read more

* Israeli tourism minister 'worried' about Dubai flight security dispute

* AG&P agree FSU lease for Philippines first LNG terminal launch in July

* Apollo And Mubadala Investment Company Expand Partnership To Capitalize On Global Origination Opportunities

* Brookfield in talks to buy First Abu Dhabi Bank's payments arm in $1 bln deal - Bloomberg News read more

QATAR

* Qatar working to support Lebanon on energy long-term -minister

* Pakistan awards QP Trading one of two March LNG tenders -source

* QatarEnergy will not go to international markets for green bonds, CEO says read more

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti govt owes public entities 2.35 bln dinars - finance ministry read more

* U.S. approves potential foreign military sale to Kuwait for $1 bln for defense HQ read more

* Kuwait International Bank Posts Q4 Profit

* Noor Financial Investment Q4 Profit Rises

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.