Factors to watch - February 24

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Oil breaches $100 for first time since 2014 on Ukraine attacks

* PRECIOUS-Gold jumps over 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses end mixed, Dubai gains 0.8% read more

* Iran urges West be realistic in nuclear talks, recalls negotiator for consultations read more

* U.S. sanctions international network funding Yemen's Houthis - U.S. Treasury read more

* Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker - Anadolu read more

* Ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial hits snag over evidence disclosure read more

* Lebanon central bank extends unlimited sale of dollars to banks until end-March

* Libya's NOC says bad weather conditions disrupting country's oil exports read more

* Sudan's Hemedti seeks deeper Russia ties on Moscow visit

* Lebanon foils three planned suicide attacks, interior minister says read more

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in international tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabian miner Al Masane Al Kobra set to raise up to 1.25 billion riyals in IPO read more

UAE

* POLL-Dubai housing a buyer's market despite surprise price rise read more

* UAE designates one individual and 5 entities linked to Yemen's Houthis as terrorists -news agency read more

* First Abu Dhabi Bank set to sell $500 million sukuk read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.