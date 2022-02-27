Factors to watch - February 27

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, oil dips as investors digest sanctions on Russia

* Oil prices dip after soaring on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

* PRECIOUS-Gold, palladium slip as Ukraine conflict triggers sharp swings read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets stabilise after tougher Western sanctions on Russia read more

* U.N. Security Council to vote on Houthi arms embargo read more

* Iran says ready for "immediate" nuclear deal if Western powers show real will - Twitter read more

* OPEC+ deal seen on track despite Russia's Ukraine invasion -sources read more

* U.N. Security Council plans vote to call General Assembly meeting on Ukraine read more

EGYPT

* Egypt working to import wheat from regions other than Russia and Ukraine

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Cement FY Profit Falls

* Kingdom Holding Posts FY Profit

UAE

* UAE drops face masks outdoors, quarantine for COVID contact cases read more

* UAE's e& looks to expand in telecoms and other areas, including via M&A read more

* Abu Dhabi's ADIC and U.S. partner weigh sale of stake in OiLSERV - sources read more

* Emirates may cancel Boeing 777X if delays extend beyond 2023 -report read more

* DP World's Offer To Acquire 100% Stake In Imperial Successfully Concluded

QATAR

* Qatar tells UK judge it wants Airbus A321 jets or damages read more

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

