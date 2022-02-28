Factors to watch - February 28

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude rallies, rouble plunges to record low as Ukraine risks rise

* Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

* PRECIOUS-Palladium, gold climb as West cranks up sanctions on Russia read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS--Major Middle East stocks track global rally read more

* Turkey to implement pact limiting Russian warships to Black Sea read more

* UAE not taking sides in Ukraine conflict, senior official says read more

* Iran rejects deadline, 'politically motivated' claims in nuclear talks read more

* OPEC+ trims forecast for 2022 oil market surplus in latest data read more

EGYPT

* Egypt's Suez canal to increase tolls by up to 10% read more

* Creed Healthcare Transfers Its Ownership In Cleopatra Hospital To RCARE CV Fund

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco finds new gas fields in four regions - news agency read more

* Saudi Home Loans Co Intends To Proceed With Initial Public Offering - Adviser

* Saudi Arabian Mining Recommends To Increase Capital 100% By Granting Bonus Shares

* Saud Exchange To List Saudi Azm For Communication And Information Technology Shares On March 1

* TECO Signs MoU with Shuaa Capital Saudi Arabia To Acquire 3 Hotels

UAE

* Dewa Completes 100% Of Short-Term Goals Of Its AED 7 Bln Smart Grid Strategy

QATAR

* Qatar Insurance FY Profit Rises

OMAN

* OmanTel Board Proposes FY Dividend

