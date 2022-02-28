Factors to watch - February 28
DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude rallies, rouble plunges to record low as Ukraine risks rise
* Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact
* PRECIOUS-Palladium, gold climb as West cranks up sanctions on Russia read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS--Major Middle East stocks track global rally read more
* Turkey to implement pact limiting Russian warships to Black Sea read more
* UAE not taking sides in Ukraine conflict, senior official says read more
* Iran rejects deadline, 'politically motivated' claims in nuclear talks read more
* OPEC+ trims forecast for 2022 oil market surplus in latest data read more
EGYPT
* Egypt's Suez canal to increase tolls by up to 10% read more
* Creed Healthcare Transfers Its Ownership In Cleopatra Hospital To RCARE CV Fund
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco finds new gas fields in four regions - news agency read more
* Saudi Home Loans Co Intends To Proceed With Initial Public Offering - Adviser
* Saudi Arabian Mining Recommends To Increase Capital 100% By Granting Bonus Shares
* Saud Exchange To List Saudi Azm For Communication And Information Technology Shares On March 1
* TECO Signs MoU with Shuaa Capital Saudi Arabia To Acquire 3 Hotels
UAE
* Dewa Completes 100% Of Short-Term Goals Of Its AED 7 Bln Smart Grid Strategy
QATAR
* Qatar Insurance FY Profit Rises
OMAN
* OmanTel Board Proposes FY Dividend
