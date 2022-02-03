Factors to watch - February 3

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end higher on strong amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economic reports

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar gains ground with cenbanks in focus read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end higher; Saudi falls on profit-taking read more

* Israel participates in huge U.S. Mideast naval exercise alongside Saudi, Oman read more

* Israeli defence chief visits Bahrain amid heightened Gulf tensions read more

EGYPT

* Egypt has strategic wheat reserves to cover 5 months - supply minister

* Egypt's current account deficit widens to $4 bln in July-Sept 2021

* Egyptian regulator approves local credit rating companies - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fitch rates Saudi Arabia's PIF 'A', in line with sovereign read more

* Saudi Telecom sets up new entity for data centres, cable assets read more

* Saudi's Nayifat Finance FY Profit Rises

UAE

* UAE says it destroyed 3 drones that penetrated its airspace read more

* Tourists in UAE shrug off Houthi missile attacks read more

* Mubadala And Trafigura Close On Sale Of MATSA Mining Operation In Spain

QATAR

* Vodafone Qatar net profit up 76.9% in 2021

* Qatar's United Development FY Profit Rises

OMAN

* Oman And Emirates Investment Holding Signs Agreements For Sale Of Stake In Octal Holding

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister says global demand for oil continuing to recover - KUNA

* Kuwait's Alimtiaz Q4 Loss Narrows

* Kuwait's Ahli United Bank Q4 Profit Falls

BAHRAIN

*

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.