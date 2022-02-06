Factors to watch - February 6
DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World equities wobble as bond yields rise after positive U.S. jobs data, earnings
* Oil hits seven-year highs as rally extends to a 7th week
* PRECIOUS-Gold firms as inflation risks counter higher U.S. yields, dollar read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses track oil prices lower read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE shares rebound as supply fears boost oil prices read more
* ANALYSIS-OPEC+ meets quickly, sticks to script, dodges debate on geopolitics read more
* Erdogan says Turkey, Israel can jointly bring gas to Europe -media read more
* Tunisian president dissolves supreme judicial council read more
* Deadly clashes erupt at peace-keeping facilities in Sudan's Darfur read more
* France, Luxembourg ask Lebanon for information on central bank chief's finances - sources read more
EGYPT
* Egypt raises domestic fuel prices by 0.25 EGP in quarterly review - statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi construction firm Azmeel's creditors approve $2 bln debt restructuring read more
* Saudi exchange announces listing of Gas Arabian Services read more
* Denmark finds members of Iranian opposition group guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia read more
* Iran open to more talks with Saudi in atmosphere of respect read more
* Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia read more
UAE
* UAE lifts travel ban to 12 African countries for vaccinated citizens - state news agency read more
QATAR
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar has not approached Asian buyers over gas diversions to Europe read more
BAHRAIN
* Israel defence minister signs security agreement with Bahrain read more
