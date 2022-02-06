Factors to watch - February 6

DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World equities wobble as bond yields rise after positive U.S. jobs data, earnings

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Oil hits seven-year highs as rally extends to a 7th week

* PRECIOUS-Gold firms as inflation risks counter higher U.S. yields, dollar read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses track oil prices lower read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE shares rebound as supply fears boost oil prices read more

* ANALYSIS-OPEC+ meets quickly, sticks to script, dodges debate on geopolitics read more

* Erdogan says Turkey, Israel can jointly bring gas to Europe -media read more

* Tunisian president dissolves supreme judicial council read more

* Deadly clashes erupt at peace-keeping facilities in Sudan's Darfur read more

* France, Luxembourg ask Lebanon for information on central bank chief's finances - sources read more

EGYPT

* Egypt raises domestic fuel prices by 0.25 EGP in quarterly review - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi construction firm Azmeel's creditors approve $2 bln debt restructuring read more

* Saudi exchange announces listing of Gas Arabian Services read more

* Denmark finds members of Iranian opposition group guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia read more

* Iran open to more talks with Saudi in atmosphere of respect read more

* Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia read more

UAE

* UAE lifts travel ban to 12 African countries for vaccinated citizens - state news agency read more

QATAR

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar has not approached Asian buyers over gas diversions to Europe read more

BAHRAIN

* Israel defence minister signs security agreement with Bahrain read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.