Factors to watch - February 8
DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, euro hold steady ahead of U.S. inflation data
* Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 1-week high as inflation risks lift demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East markets mixed, Egypt sheds over 1%
* EXCLUSIVE-Lebanese banks object to proposals in draft govt financial plan read more
* Uber's Mideast business Careem set to hire more than 200 in "Super App" expansion read more
* Qatar, Iraq discuss possible Qatari gas supply to Iraq - Iraqi News Agency read more
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise on tight supplies; differentials slip read more
EGYPT
* Egypt's Macro Group retail portion of IPO 102 times covered read more
* Egypt to sign 2022 funding programme with ITFC in Feb read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Posts Qtrly Profit
* Banque Saudi Fransi FY Profit Rises
* Bank Aljazira Board Proposes H2 Dividend
* Almarai Unit Acquires An Additional Stake In Modern Food Industries
* Riyad Bank plans sustainability-linked AT1 sukuk read more
* Bahri Qtrly Profit Rises
UAE
* EXCLUSIVE-Abu Dhabi Ports secures investment from conglomerate IHC ahead of listing read more
* ADQ-backed Abu Dhabi's AD Ports raises $1 billion before market debut read more
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Qtrly Group Profit Rises
* OCI, ADQ and Alpha Dhabi Holding Sign Definitive Agreements to Create a Strategic Alliance through Acquisition of 15% of the OCI Methanol Group
QATAR
* Industries Qatar FY Profit Rises
* Qatar Industrial Manufacturing FY Profit Rises
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Sells Stake In Kuwait's Al Imtiaz Investment Group
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Future Generations reserve fund assets increase to $624 mln at end 2021 - ministry
* Bahrain introduces 'golden' permanent residency visas to lure talent read more
