Factors to watch - February 9

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks track Wall St tech rally, U.S. yields cling to highs

* Oil prices climb after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as inflation risks buoy appeal read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end mixed in trade; Dubai index ends up 0.8% read more

* All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says read more

* Talks to salvage Iran nuclear deal resume quietly in Vienna read more

* U.S. Embassy in UAE warns citizens of 'possible missile or drone strike' - statement read more

* Israel warns of crisis with UAE over Dubai aviation security read more

* Israel strikes Syria in response to anti-aircraft fire read more

* Syria shoots down Israeli missiles around Damascus -state TV read more

* Lebanon gets German query on cenbank governor finances - source read more

* Turkey pitches its unorthodox policy to London investors read more

* Libyan PM says he will defy parliament move to replace him read more

* Lebanon's Hezbollah chief describes Kuwaiti proposals to Lebanon as 'dictates' read more

* Iraq approves Haditha oil refinery development project - INA read more

* Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank read more

* India's top refiner raises Iraq oil supplies to offset Mexico cuts - sources read more

EGYPT

* Okyanus and Income International propose plastic alternatives plant in Egypt read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fighting eases in Yemen's Marib as Saudi-led coalition revamps forces read more

UAE

* Dubai Islamic Bank sells $750 million in senior sukuk read more

* Abu Dhabi's AD Ports eyes trade corridors, acquisitions read more

* UAE's Abu Dhabi Civil Defense extinguishes building fire, no injuries - state news agency read more

* Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreements - Twitter read more

* Dubai and India's financial regulators seek closer cooperation read more

* UAE's MIPCO to issue over $1 billion bonds for refinancing, desalination project - Al Arabiya read more

* Dubai's SHUAA Capital files with SEC for potential SPAC listing in NY read more

QATAR

* Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute read more

KUWAIT

* Kuwait central bank allows lenders to distribute profits biannually - statement

