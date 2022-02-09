Factors to watch - February 9
DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks track Wall St tech rally, U.S. yields cling to highs
* Oil prices climb after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as inflation risks buoy appeal read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end mixed in trade; Dubai index ends up 0.8% read more
* All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says read more
* Talks to salvage Iran nuclear deal resume quietly in Vienna read more
* U.S. Embassy in UAE warns citizens of 'possible missile or drone strike' - statement read more
* Israel warns of crisis with UAE over Dubai aviation security read more
* Israel strikes Syria in response to anti-aircraft fire read more
* Syria shoots down Israeli missiles around Damascus -state TV read more
* Lebanon gets German query on cenbank governor finances - source read more
* Turkey pitches its unorthodox policy to London investors read more
* Libyan PM says he will defy parliament move to replace him read more
* Lebanon's Hezbollah chief describes Kuwaiti proposals to Lebanon as 'dictates' read more
* Iraq approves Haditha oil refinery development project - INA read more
* Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank read more
* India's top refiner raises Iraq oil supplies to offset Mexico cuts - sources read more
EGYPT
* Okyanus and Income International propose plastic alternatives plant in Egypt read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* Fighting eases in Yemen's Marib as Saudi-led coalition revamps forces read more
UAE
* Dubai Islamic Bank sells $750 million in senior sukuk read more
* Abu Dhabi's AD Ports eyes trade corridors, acquisitions read more
* UAE's Abu Dhabi Civil Defense extinguishes building fire, no injuries - state news agency read more
* Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreements - Twitter read more
* Dubai and India's financial regulators seek closer cooperation read more
* UAE's MIPCO to issue over $1 billion bonds for refinancing, desalination project - Al Arabiya read more
* Dubai's SHUAA Capital files with SEC for potential SPAC listing in NY read more
QATAR
* Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute read more
KUWAIT
* Kuwait central bank allows lenders to distribute profits biannually - statement
