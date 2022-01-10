Factors to watch - January 10
DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds brace for high U.S. inflation, hawkish Fed
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
* Oil drops for 2nd session on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases
* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up from three-week lows after U.S. jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses in black despite Omicron threat read more
* Israel began buying aluminium from Bahrain, envoy tells Al-Ayam newspaper read more
* Relying on more home COVID tests, Israel looks to lower costs read more
* Israel's Remilk raises $120 million for animal-free dairy read more
* Jerusalem church leader says Israeli extremists threaten Christian presence in city read more
* Iraq's new parliament elects speaker in first step towards establishing a govt read more
* Algeria Sonatrach's energy exports rose to $34.5 bln in 2021 - executive
* Algeria's Sonatrach to launch first offshore oil drilling in 2023 - state media read more
* Sudanese security forces fire teargas at anti-coup protesters - witnesses read more
* U.S. warns Iran of severe consequences if Americans attacked read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* Amnesty International urges Spanish clubs to take a stand in Saudi Arabia read more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE c.bank expects economy to grow 4.2% in 2022 read more
QATAR
* Qatar cuts crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman for February
* Kuwait, Qatar COVID-19 daily cases soar past previous highs read more
KUWAIT * Kuwait, Qatar COVID-19 daily cases soar past previous highs read more
* Kuwait, Qatar COVID-19 daily cases soar past previous highs read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.