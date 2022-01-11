Factors to watch - January 11

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors

* Oil resumes climb on renewed risk appetite, tight OPEC supply

* PRECIOUS-Gold muted ahead of key U.S. inflation data read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses gain; Abu Dhabi extends losses read more

* Qatar, Saudi Arabia halt WTO efforts to resolve piracy broadcast dispute read more

EGYPT

* Egypt's headline inflation increases slightly to 5.9% in Dec read more

* Egypt cenbank approves rules for providing emergency liquidity to banks read more

* BP, Eni win Egyptian offshore gas exploration concession -executive

SAUDI ARABIA

* EIG-led investors in Aramco oil pipelines hire banks for dual-tranche bonds read more

* Saudi National Bank plans inaugural 'sustainable' sukuk read more

* Al-Jouf Healthy Water Bottling Intends To List Shares On Parallel Market - Adviser

* Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Board Amends Recommendation Related To Reduction Of Capital

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* At least two N.Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in February -sources read more

* Abu Dhabi solar firm Sweihan aims to raise over $700 mln with green bond issue read more

* Silal Appoints Salmeen Obaid Alameri As CEO - Abu Dhabi Media Office

* DXB Receives Over 24 Mln International Passengers During 11 Months Of 2021

* ADX Partners With FTSE Russell To Launch FTSE ADX Index Series

OMAN * National Biscuit Industries H1 Income Falls

KUWAIT * Kuwait cuts Feb crude prices for Asia -document read more

* Kuwait's KGOC signs MOU with Saudi chevron to export surplus gas from Wafra joint operations area - Kuwaiti state news agency read more

* Kuwait to build a new airport in the northern area -state news agency

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

