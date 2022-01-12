Factors to watch - January 12
DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads equities' rebound as Powell sticks to script
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
* Oil tests pre-Omicron highs on economic growth hopes
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases after rally fuelled by Powell comment, U.S. inflation data eyed read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses close mixed ahead of Powell testimony read more
* France says still far from reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal read more
* Several Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in February -sources read more
* Turkey's economic woes are hurting Erdogan - polls read more
* Lebanon's currency plummets again amid financial crisis and political deadlock read more
EGYPT
* MNHD Says EFG Hermes Concludes Advisory On 300 Million Securitization Transaction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Aramco And China Building Materials Academy Announce Launch Of NEXCEL
* Hydrocarbon-Reliant Sovereigns Face Credit Risks On Prospect Of Faster Energy Transition - Moody's
* MEDIA-KKR to invite Saudi's sovereign wealth fund to back Telecom Italia bid - Bloomberg News
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Ras Al Khaimah Cement Board Approves Sale And Purchase Agreement For Shares Of Apex Holding
* Dana Gas & Crescent Petroleum Achieve 50% Gas Production Growth In KRI Over Past 3 Years
QATAR
* Qatar National Bank 2021 profit up 10% driven by loan growth read more
* Qatar Expects National Economy To Grow At A Rate Of Between 1.6% And 2.9% In 2022
OMAN * UK, Oman agree to strengthen economic ties, boost investment read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.