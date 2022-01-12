Factors to watch - January 12

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads equities' rebound as Powell sticks to script

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Oil tests pre-Omicron highs on economic growth hopes

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases after rally fuelled by Powell comment, U.S. inflation data eyed read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses close mixed ahead of Powell testimony read more

* France says still far from reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal read more

* Several Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in February -sources read more

* Turkey's economic woes are hurting Erdogan - polls read more

* Lebanon's currency plummets again amid financial crisis and political deadlock read more

EGYPT

* MNHD Says EFG Hermes Concludes Advisory On 300 Million Securitization Transaction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco And China Building Materials Academy Announce Launch Of NEXCEL

* Hydrocarbon-Reliant Sovereigns Face Credit Risks On Prospect Of Faster Energy Transition - Moody's

* MEDIA-KKR to invite Saudi's sovereign wealth fund to back Telecom Italia bid - Bloomberg News

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Ras Al Khaimah Cement Board Approves Sale And Purchase Agreement For Shares Of Apex Holding

* Dana Gas & Crescent Petroleum Achieve 50% Gas Production Growth In KRI Over Past 3 Years

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank 2021 profit up 10% driven by loan growth read more

* Qatar Expects National Economy To Grow At A Rate Of Between 1.6% And 2.9% In 2022

OMAN * UK, Oman agree to strengthen economic ties, boost investment read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.