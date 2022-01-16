Factors to watch - January 16
DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
* Oil's bull run rolls on despite possible China reserves release
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as U.S. bond yields edge up, dollar firms read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets drop after Fed officials signal March rate hike read more
* Iran reports its first three deaths from Omicron coronavirus variant read more
* Tunisians protest against president, as journalists complain of police abuse read more
* Paris Club of international creditors extends debt suspension for Yemen read more
* Hezbollah, Amal end boycott of Lebanon's cabinet amid economic crisis read more
* Lebanese central bank seeks to strengthen currency after slump read more
EGYPT
* Fitch Rtgs: Continued Foreign Assets Drop Could Pressure Egyptian Bank VRs
SAUDI ARABIA
* Aramco Oil Pipelines investors miss funding goal with $2.5 bln bond sale read more
* Brazil's BRF, Saudi Arabian fund set up poultry joint venture read more
* Almarai Completes Acquisition Of Bakemart UAE And Bakemart Bahrain
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE regulator investigating aborted Emirates take-off at Dubai airport read more
* MEDIA-Moelis wins another top Dubai IPO role with Salik mandate - Bloomberg News
* MEDIA-UAE sovereign-wealth fund invests $100 million in Israel venture-capital firms - WSJ
KUWAIT
* Two dead, five in critical condition after Kuwait refinery fire
* S&P Says Kuwait Ratings Affirmed At 'A+' Outlook Remains Negative
QATAR
* Delta Air Lines Says Co, Costa Verde, Qatar Airways Entered Com[mitment Agreement With Latam Airlines Group, Other Debtors
* Qatar's Ahli Bank FY Profit Rises
OMAN * Dhofar Beverage And Food Stuff FY Loss Narrow
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.