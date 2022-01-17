Factors to watch - January 17

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia weighs mixed China data, Brent clears 2021 highs

* Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as yields gain on Fed rate hike bets read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index at highest in over 15 years; Egypt falls read more

EGYPT

* Egypt to increase investments in state-owned oil companies to $1.92 bln in FY 2022-2023

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Exchange Announces Listing And Trading Shares Of AME On Nomu

* Saudi Exchange Announces Listing And Trading Shares Of Alwasail On Nomu

* Al Rajhi Bank Gets SAMA Approval On Completion Of Acquisition Of Ejada Systems

* Alujain Holding Says PP Complex Of Natpet Will Shutdown For Turnaround Maintenance

* Scientific And Medical Equipment House IPO Price Range Set At SAR 45-52 Per Share - Adviser

* Bindawood Holding Board Approves Establishing An Unit Specialized In Solutions And Technical Projects

* Knowledge Economic City Signs Contract To Build Bus Station With Retail Shops

KUWAIT

* Jazeera Airways Upgraded To Premier Market Of Bourse Kuwait

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises

* Doha Bank Closes 2-Year Transaction Of CHF 175 Mln

OMAN * Oman International Development & Investment FY Group Profit Falls

* National Gas FY Group Loss Widens

* Oman's Majan Glass FY Loss Narrows

* Oman National Engineering And Investment FY Consol Profit Rises

* Al Omaniya Financial Services FY Profit Rises

* Al Fajar Al Alamia Posts H1 Group Profit

* Ooredoo Oman Q4 Profit Falls

* Oman's Dhofar Tourism Posts FY Loss

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH Group to spin out infrastructure and real estate assets-statement read more

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

