Factors to watch - January 19
DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares drop as Treasury yields hit fresh highs
* Oil rises to 7-year high as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook
* PRECIOUS-Gold flat near one-week low as U.S. rate hike looms read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi bourse shrugs off attack, Saudi at 15-year high read more
* ANALYSIS-Inside OPEC, views are growing that oil's rally could be prolonged read more
* Iran starts trial of Arab separatist leader linked to military parade attack read more
* Russia, Iran and China to hold joint naval drills -RIA
* Israel sticks with 4th vaccine shot, sees Omicron wave waning in a week read more
* Hope for Israel's Darfur asylum seekers after court ruling read more
* Israeli police under fire over reported use of Pegasus to hack Israelis read more
* Israel offers UAE security, intelligence support after deadly Houthi attack read more
* Entree Capital raises $300 mln for 2 new Israel-focused VC funds read more
* U.S. imposes sanctions on Hezbollah-linked businessmen in Lebanon read more
* Around 20 killed in deadliest coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa since 2019 read more
* Erdogan says cost concerns force U.S. rethink on EastMed gas pipeline read more
* Iran says waging war will not resolve regional crisis after Yemen flareup read more
* Tunisia extends state of emergency by a month till Feb. 18 read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* LG plans regional headquarter in Riyadh - Asharq TV read more
* Saudi Arabia issues 2.833 bln riyal in domestic sukuk in January - NDMC
* Saudi SABIC plans petrochemicals plant in Jubail -CEO to Asharq TV read more
UAE
* UAE's AMEA Power to raise clean energy output to 5,000 MW in 3 years -WAM read more
* UAE raid raises Yemen stakes, draws closer scrutiny of Iran allies read more
* UAE calls for a meeting of UN security council to condemn recent Yemen's Houthi attack read more
* S&P says Houthi drone strike risks already factored into Abu Dhabi credit rating
QATAR
* Turkey says to send 3,250 security personnel to Qatar 2022 World Cup read more
