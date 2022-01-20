Factors to watch - January 20
DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as China cuts key mortgage rate
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
* Oil prices hover around 2014 highs, supported by supply concerns
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds around 2-month peaks as firmer U.S. yields weigh read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf markets higher read more
* China reports first official Iranian oil imports since Dec 2020 read more
* Biden says administration mulling re-designating Yemen's Houthis as terrorist group read more
* 5G flight disruption eases as Emirates blasts U.S. rollout read more
* MIDEAST DEBT-Underwhelming Aramco pipelines-linked bonds signal risk for longer tenor Gulf debt read more
* Sukuk issuance seen flat at best in 2022 - S&P read more
* Oil refining capacity fell for first time in 30 years in 2021, IEA says read more
* Tunisian police killed man in first death of protests, opposition says read more
* One Sudan protester shot dead by security forces in Omdurman - medics
* Jailed French tourist to appear in Iran court on spying charges - lawyer read more
* Jordan to sign deal to supply Lebanon with electricity - energy minister read more
* Libya aims to keep oil output at 1.2 mln bpd in 2022, NOC's Sanalla says
* Lebanese pound extends rally fuelled by central bank intervention read more
EGYPT
* South Korea expects to sign MOU for $1 bln soft loan to Egypt read more
* Egypt cabinet approves international sukuk issue - statement
* Egypt posts first-half primary surplus of $204.34 mln - finance minister read more
* Egypt 2021 non-oil exports jump 26% at over $32 bln - trade minister
* Soccer-Egypt scrape past Sudan to advance at Cup of Nations
* Centamin gold production jumps 58% in December quarter read more
UAE
* Turkey strikes currency swap deal with UAE as ties warm read more
* Abu Dhabi's Masdar signs green hydrogen deals with Engie, TotalEnergies read more
* UAE committed to OPEC+ support on oil market balancing read more
* UAE minister 'not worried' by short term, amid forecasts oil price rise read more
* Unit 2 of UAE's nuclear plant to start operations within months read more
QATAR
* Qatar raises March al-Shaheen term price to 2-month high after tender sale - sources
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.