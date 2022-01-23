Factors to watch - January 23
DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields tumble as Netflix fuels stock market sell-off
* Oil slides on Friday, but climbs for 5th week on supply concerns
* PRECIOUS-Gold set for second weekly gain as inflation risks boost appeal read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE bourses end higher on financial, telecom boost read more
* Kuwaiti minister visits Beirut in first Gulf Arab trip since rift read more
EGYPT
* Egypt's Fawry Announces Intention To Raise EGP 800 Mln And Explore A U.S. Listing
UAE
* UAE grounds most private drones for a month after Houthi attack read more * UK's Prince William to visit UAE next month read more
* Arkan Board Approves Appointment Of Stephen Pope As CFO
* UAE's Nawah to provide technical services at Barakah nuclear plant -ENEC
* United Arab Bank Appoints Thomas Mathew Alexander As Interim CEO
* DP World says global supply chain needs 1-2 years to recover from pandemic read more
* Dubai Investments Completes Offer To Acquire All Or Part Of NGI Shares
* Sharjah Islamic Bank FY Profit Rises
* Emirates Cleared To Resume All US Operations
SAUDI ARABIA * Saudi crude exports hit 19-month high in November -JODI
* SADAFCO Quarterly Profit Falls
* Saudi Arabia's SABIC launches U.S. Gulf Coast project with ExxonMobil read more
* Saudi Arabia launches Boutique Group to develop palaces into luxury hotels read more
QATAR
* Qatar releases video of scarred jets in Airbus dispute read more
OMAN
* Oman seeks $3-4 bln in talks to refinance loan - sources read more
