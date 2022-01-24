Factors to watch - January 24

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares brace for hawkish Fed, Ukraine tensions

* Oil prices climb 1% on fears of tighter supply

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat ahead of Fed meeting for direction on rate hikes read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market ends 10 days of gains as most Gulf bourses fall read more

* UAE destroys 2 Houthi ballistic missiles, defence ministry says read more

* Saudi-led coalition says Houthi missile fell in industrial zone read more

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran nuclear agreement unlikely without release of U.S. prisoners -Malley read more

* Lebanon must not be platform for hostility, Kuwaiti FM says read more

* Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia as diplomatic relations thaw read more

EGYPT

* Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt Proposes $0.08 Per Share Dividend

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says funding requirement for 2022 to focus on debt refinancing

* Saudi digital security firm Elm seeks to raise up to $820 mln at IPO read more

* Saudi Arabian Mining Appoints Robert Wilt As CEO

* Al-Dawaa Medical Services Intends To Proceed With IPO On Main Market Of Saudi Exchange

UAE

* Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Inaugurates 16 New Substations In 2021

* India's HDFC Capital raises $1.8 billion from ADIA, others for low-cost housing read more

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's KUFPEC Makes Gas Discovery In Indonesia

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Steel Achieves Production Of 12 Mln Tons Of Iron-Ore Pellets In 2021

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

