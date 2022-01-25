Factors to watch - January 25

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, U.S. futures slide as traders fret about Ukraine, rate rises

* Oil prices rise on supply disruption jitters as geopolitical tensions grow

* PRECIOUS-Gold muted as Fed caution counters Ukraine risks read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai sees biggest fall in over a month after Houthi attack intercepted read more

* POLL-Gulf economies to grow faster in 2022, oil price fall biggest threat read more

* Yemen's Houthis fail in second missile attack on UAE read more

* U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran leaves post amid Iran nuclear talks read more

* No decision yet on direct talks with U.S. - Iran foreign minister read more

* Lebanon's Hariri steps away from politics, upending election landscape read more

* Lebanon deputy PM: Talks with IMF focus on budget, banking sector, exchange rate read more

* Syrian Kurds say Islamic State militants surrender after prison raid read more

* U.S. warns against travel to Peru, Kuwait, UAE over COVID read more

* Western diplomats begin humanitarian talks with Taliban in Norway read more

EGYPT

* Egypt targets $7 bln in FDI for oil and gas in 2022-2023

* Egypt approves Merck COVID pill, says to be produced locally

* Egypt's petroleum minister appoints new EGPC chairman - statement

* Egypt's Delta passes in tender for 80,000 tonnes sugar- traders

SAUDI ARABIA

* MTG sells ESL Gaming to Savvy Gaming Group for $1.05 billion read more

* More wheat imports allocated to Saudi investors abroad -ministry statement

* Saudi Aramco CEO says oil demand nearing pre-pandemic levels - Asharq Business

* Saudi Arabia's SABIC Agri-Nutrients plans to buy 49% of ETG Inputs Holdco read more

UAE

* Houthi attacks rattle some United Arab Emirates residents read more

* U.S. citizens in UAE warned to maintain security awareness - embassy website read more

* UAE regulator approves Gulf's first SPAC framework read more

* Teneo launches financial advisory business in the Middle East read more

QATAR

* Barwa Real Estate intends to sell 24.40% stake in Kuwait's Al Imtiaz Investment Group

KUWAIT

* Kuwait draft 2022-2023 budget sees deficit down 74% read more

* Kuwait refers two army officers to prosecution over suspected corruption in Eurofighter deal read more

* Lebanon to respond to confidence-building measures proposed by Kuwait before Saturday read more

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

