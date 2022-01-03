Factors to watch - January 3

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks close near record highs ahead of New Year, dollar and oil dip

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Oil starts new year on positive note, pandemic worries curb gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 6-week high as firmer yields offset Omicron woes read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares make positive start to 2022 despite COVID cases read more

* OPEC+ sees short-lived, mild impact from Omicron variant - JTC report read more

* OPEC+ likely to stick to existing policy at Jan. 4 meeting - sources read more

* OPEC to meet on Monday to discuss new top official - sources read more

* Russian jets bomb rebel-held Idlib in Syria, witnesses say read more

* TIMELINE-Sudan's political strife read more

* Speaker asks Tunisian president for news of arrested Ennahda official read more

* Israel's Jerusalem Post website hacked on Soleimani assassination anniversary read more

* Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity, health official says read more

* Israel to offer fourth COVID vaccine shot to over 60s, medical staff read more

* Pipeline maintenance to cut Libya's oil output by 200k bpd - NOC

EGYPT

* Egypt's strategic reserves of sugar at 3 months - supply minister

* Suez Canal revenues hit $6.3 bln in 2021 vs $5.6 bln in 2020 read more

* Egyptian net foreign assets drop for second month in November read more

* Egypt's M2 money supply up 18.5 pct year-on-year in November - central bank

* Egypt's food industry exports rise to $3.8 bln in Jan-Nov - agency

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia may set deep crude price cuts for Asia in February read more

* Daily COVID cases in Saudi Arabia above 1,000, continue to climb in UAE read more

* U.S. court tosses Saudi suit against former top Saudi intelligence officer read more

* Saudi central bank extends deferred payment programme by 3 months read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE prime minister approves Dubai budget for 2022-2024 read more

* UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from Jan. 10 read more

* Average Dubai crude oil price for December slips to 3-mth low - source

QATAR

* LNG tanker Pearl Lng due at UK'S Dragon terminal on Jan 04 - port

KUWAIT

* Kuwait encourages citizens to leave UK on Omicron fears read more

OMAN

* Oman estimates 2021 budget deficit at 3.8% of GDP read more

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain authorizes use of Pfizer's anti-COVID drug - state news agency read more

* Bahrain appoints first ambassador to Damascus in a decade read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.