Factors to watch - January 30
DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical concerns
* Oil hits 7-year peak on political risks, supply crunch
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on dollar bounce; Omicron fears cap losses read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property, Telecom shares lead UAE higher, both indexes post weekly gain read more
* Officials at Iran nuclear talks seek help from political bosses
* Lebanon will not 'hand over' Hezbollah arms at Gulf meeting, minister says read more
* French investigators to head soon to Saudi Arabia for Dakar rally probe - source read more
* Druze leader Jumblatt says Iran gains in Lebanon as Arabs abandon it read more
* Rockets hit Baghdad airport compound, disused civilian plane damaged - police read more
* COLUMN-Oil market shows signs of overheating: Kemp read more
EGYPT
* Biden administration set to deny $130 mln in military aid to Egypt, U.S. officials say read more
* Egypt’s GASC buys 420,000 tonnes of wheat in tender
SAUDI ARABIA
* Aramco CEO says energy transition "not going smoothly" read more
* SABIC Agri-Nutrients Qtrly Profit Rises
* Arabian International Healthcare Holding IPO Price Range Set At 74-82 Riyals Per Share - Adviser
* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Qtrly Profit Rises
UAE
* U.S. State Department cites missile and drone threats in latest travel warning for UAE read more
* Etisalat Group Completes Acquisition Of elGrocer
* Emirates Restores Flights To Five African Countries - Statement
QATAR
* EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan FY Profit Falls
* BRIEF-Qatar Dec Total Exports Increase 107.8% Y/Y - Government Data
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Iraq read more
* Fitch downgrades Kuwait one notch citing 'political constraints' read more
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Al Salam Bank, Ithmaar Holding Agree A Financial Assets Acquisition Transaction
