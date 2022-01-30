Factors to watch - January 30

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical concerns

* Oil hits 7-year peak on political risks, supply crunch

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips on dollar bounce; Omicron fears cap losses read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property, Telecom shares lead UAE higher, both indexes post weekly gain read more

* Officials at Iran nuclear talks seek help from political bosses

* Lebanon will not 'hand over' Hezbollah arms at Gulf meeting, minister says read more

* French investigators to head soon to Saudi Arabia for Dakar rally probe - source read more

* Druze leader Jumblatt says Iran gains in Lebanon as Arabs abandon it read more

* Rockets hit Baghdad airport compound, disused civilian plane damaged - police read more

* COLUMN-Oil market shows signs of overheating: Kemp read more

EGYPT

* Biden administration set to deny $130 mln in military aid to Egypt, U.S. officials say read more

* Egypt’s GASC buys 420,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco CEO says energy transition "not going smoothly" read more

* SABIC Agri-Nutrients Qtrly Profit Rises

* Arabian International Healthcare Holding IPO Price Range Set At 74-82 Riyals Per Share - Adviser

* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Qtrly Profit Rises

UAE

* U.S. State Department cites missile and drone threats in latest travel warning for UAE read more

* Etisalat Group Completes Acquisition Of elGrocer

* Emirates Restores Flights To Five African Countries - Statement

QATAR

* EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan FY Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Qatar Dec Total Exports Increase 107.8% Y/Y - Government Data

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Iraq read more

* Fitch downgrades Kuwait one notch citing 'political constraints' read more

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Al Salam Bank, Ithmaar Holding Agree A Financial Assets Acquisition Transaction

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

