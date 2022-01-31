Factors to watch - January 31
DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make tentative gains, Brent tops $91
* Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns
* PRECIOUS-Strong dollar sets gold for worst monthly decline since September read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares hover near multi-year highs; Qatar falls read more
* Macron tells Iran's Raisi nuclear talks need to speed up read more
* Lebanon's Hezbollah says it expects parliamentary election on time read more
* Canada's Calvalley says it suspended oil operations in Yemen's Hadramout read more
EGYPT
* Soccer-Salah stars as Egypt come from behind to reach semis
* Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks - state news agency read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* PIF-backed Saudi digital security firm Elm set to raise $818 mln in IPO read more
UAE
* UAE intercepts a Houthi missile as Israeli president visits read more
* Israel supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit read more
QATAR
* Qatar approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11 years read more
KUWAIT
* Lebanon's answer to Gulf terms for thawing relations will be studied - Kuwait
* Jazeera Airways board approves agreement with Airbus to purchase 20 aircraft A320neo And 8 aircraft A321neo
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Economic Development Board attracts $839 mln in direct investments in 2021
* GFH completes early exit of Amazon portfolio in Spain
