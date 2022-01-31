Factors to watch - January 31

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make tentative gains, Brent tops $91

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

* PRECIOUS-Strong dollar sets gold for worst monthly decline since September read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares hover near multi-year highs; Qatar falls read more

* Macron tells Iran's Raisi nuclear talks need to speed up read more

* Lebanon's Hezbollah says it expects parliamentary election on time read more

* Canada's Calvalley says it suspended oil operations in Yemen's Hadramout read more

EGYPT

* Soccer-Salah stars as Egypt come from behind to reach semis

* Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks - state news agency read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* PIF-backed Saudi digital security firm Elm set to raise $818 mln in IPO read more

UAE

* UAE intercepts a Houthi missile as Israeli president visits read more

* Israel supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit read more

QATAR

* Qatar approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11 years read more

KUWAIT

* Lebanon's answer to Gulf terms for thawing relations will be studied - Kuwait

* Jazeera Airways board approves agreement with Airbus to purchase 20 aircraft A320neo And 8 aircraft A321neo

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Economic Development Board attracts $839 mln in direct investments in 2021

* GFH completes early exit of Amazon portfolio in Spain

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.