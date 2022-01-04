Factors to watch - January 4

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks track Wall St higher in upbeat start to 2022

* Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

* PRECIOUS-Gold recovers after worst sell-off in six weeks read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall as COVID-19 cases rise read more

* OPEC's incoming top official says keeping OPEC+ pact is top priority read more

* Hezbollah's criticism of Saudi not in Lebanon's interest - PM read more

* Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran read more

* Israel to start reopening to foreigners, even as Omicron surges read more

* Israeli military helicopter crashes off country's coast, two dead read more

* Low inflation to keep Bank of Israel on hold for now read more

* Tunisia's Ennahda party official placed under house arrest for suspicions of terrorism -minister

* One dead in army helicopter crash in Tunisia - state news agency read more

* Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial read more

* Houthis seize 'hostile' vessel off Yemen that Saudis say carried medical equipment read more

* U.S. urges civilian rule after Sudan's PM quits read more

* Drone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say read more

* Algeria's Sonatrach prepares to resume oil operations in Libya read more

* Five Syrian soldiers killed, 20 injured by Islamic State -state media read more

EGYPT

* Egypt Dec PMI improves to 49.0 in December from 48.7 in November read more

* Activist Ramy Shaath to be freed from detention in Egypt -sources

* Egypt's central bank sells $852.9 mln in one-year dollar T-bills

* Increased Suez Canal fees will boost revenue by $400 mln, chairman says

* Egypt's Suez Canal to offer incentives for eco-friendly ships -newspaper read more

* National Bank of Egypt increases its stake in CIB to 9.13% - document read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February read more

* Saudi non-oil private sector growth slows amid concerns over Omicron - PMI read more

* Saudi defenses intercept, destroy five drones targeting the kingdom - SPA read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Construction begins at DP World's $1.1 bln port in Senegal read more

* UAE's Alpha Dhabi increases stake in Aldar to 30% read more

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

