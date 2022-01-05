Factors to watch - January 5

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as rising U.S. yields hit tech firms

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

* PRECIOUS-Early Fed rate hike bets hold back gold as virus woes weigh read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets buoyed by oil and global shares read more

* OPEC+ decision reflects easing concern of oil surplus, Omicron risk read more

* Coronavirus cases surge in Gulf Arab States read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi non-oil private sector growth slows amid concerns over Omicron - PMI read more

* Saudi Railway Company Launches Passenger Transportation Options In Partnership With Uber

* SADAFCO Board Proposes H1 Dividend

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE non-oil private sector activity grows for 13th month running in Dec -PMI read more

* Louis Dreyfus chair owes Credit Suisse $240 mln after ADQ deal read more

* UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asian buyers in March - sources read more

QATAR

* Indonesia approves merger of units of Qatar's Ooredoo, CK Hutchison read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.