Factors to watch - January 6
DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after hawkish Fed minutes
* Oil falls from one-month high on OPEC+ supply plans, U.S. fuel inventory surge
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as hawkish Fed stance offsets Omicron worries read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses track oil prices higher read more
* Israeli defence minister discusses regional stability with Jordanian king read more
* Israel earmarks COVID PCRs for high-risk groups, expands home-testing read more
* Israeli tanks fire warning shots along Syrian frontier, Israeli military says read more
* Iraq to acquire Exxon Mobil's stake in West Qurna oilfield read more
* Series of rocket attacks target military bases near Baghdad airport, western Iraq –military read more
* Yemen Houthis say Saudi-led coalition diverted fuel ship read more
* Adel al-Sharkas appointed Jordanian new central bank governor read more
* Lebanon leader to convene Cabinet within days for first time since October read more
* German minister says Iran has squandered a lot of trust read more
* Libya's central bank says it received $22.9 bln in foreign currency in 2021
* Lebanese central bank staff refuse to hand personal data to forensic auditor
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Alpha Dhabi creates UAE's largest health provider with ADQ deal read more
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Jazeera Airways suspends Kazakhstan flights amid unrest read more
