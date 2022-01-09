Factors to watch - January 9
DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Whiplashed Wall Street struggles with mixed payrolls data
* Oil slips, but gains 5% in the week on Kazakh, Libyan concerns
* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up from three-week lows after U.S. jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets mixed in UAE as it shifts to new working week read more
* Saudi-led coalition says Houthi actions turn Yemen ports into legitimate targets read more
* Saudi Arabia says Dakar rally accident investigation shows no criminal suspicions read more
* Dissident Iranian poet dies after catching COVID in prison twice read more
* France sees progress in Iran nuclear talks, but time pressing read more
* Israel to cancel high COVID-risk designation of U.S., 7 other countries
* OPEC oil output rises by 70,000 bpd in December -survey
EGYPT
* Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality, family says read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia to 3-month low read more
* Saudi's Red Sea International Announces Contract Sign Off With Schlumberger
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* ADQ Appoints Hisham Khalid Tawfiq Abdulkhaliq Malak As Chairman Of ADX
* Dubai's Aramex Appoints Nicolas Jean Sibuet As CFO
QATAR
* Qatar Airways seeks more than $600 mln in Airbus A350 dispute read more
* MEDIA-Carsome raises $300 million from Temasek-backed funds, QIA - Bloomberg News
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Jazeera Airways suspends Kazakhstan flights amid unrest read more
