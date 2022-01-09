Factors to watch - January 9

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Whiplashed Wall Street struggles with mixed payrolls data

* Oil slips, but gains 5% in the week on Kazakh, Libyan concerns

* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up from three-week lows after U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets mixed in UAE as it shifts to new working week read more

* Saudi-led coalition says Houthi actions turn Yemen ports into legitimate targets read more

* Saudi Arabia says Dakar rally accident investigation shows no criminal suspicions read more

* Dissident Iranian poet dies after catching COVID in prison twice read more

* France sees progress in Iran nuclear talks, but time pressing read more

* Israel to cancel high COVID-risk designation of U.S., 7 other countries

* OPEC oil output rises by 70,000 bpd in December -survey

EGYPT

* Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality, family says read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia to 3-month low read more

* Saudi's Red Sea International Announces Contract Sign Off With Schlumberger

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADQ Appoints Hisham Khalid Tawfiq Abdulkhaliq Malak As Chairman Of ADX

* Dubai's Aramex Appoints Nicolas Jean Sibuet As CFO

QATAR

* Qatar Airways seeks more than $600 mln in Airbus A350 dispute read more

* MEDIA-Carsome raises $300 million from Temasek-backed funds, QIA - Bloomberg News

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Jazeera Airways suspends Kazakhstan flights amid unrest read more

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

