Factors to watch - March 1

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks track Wall St tech rally, U.S. yields cling to highs

* Oil prices climb after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as inflation risks buoy appeal read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses end mixed in trade; Dubai index ends up 0.8% read more

* No consultations with Saudi concerning U.S. potential release of oil reserves - source read more

* Iraq's Kurdistan region presidency rejects federal court's oil and gas ruling read more

* Turkey cuts VAT on electricity to 8% - Erdogan read more

* Saudi Arabia, France agree to set up joint working mechanism to support Lebanese people read more

EGYPT

* Egypt cancels second wheat tender since Ukraine invasion

* Egypt aims to import 300,000 T of sugar in 2022, says supply minister

* Egypt considers gradual price increase of subsidised bread -minister

* Egypt's supply minister says it has wheat reserves enough for 4 months

* Egypt's M2 money supply up 17.5% year-on-year in Jan -central bank [

* Egypt plans sukuk to finance government investment projects read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund lays out plan for green financing read more

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in January

UAE

* UAE reiterates importance of reaching ceasefire in Ukraine - tweet read more

* Dubai's RTA hires investment banks for road-toll Salik IPO - sources read more

* FAB board approves up to $1 billion AT1 bonds issuance read more

* UAE bank's bid for Egypt's 'national champion' EFG may be too low

* Looming FATF decision on dirty money list poses risks for UAE read more

* DP World reveiewing operations in Russia, spokesperson says read more

* UAE's flydubai cancels some flights to Russia until March 8 read more

QATAR

* Qatar Gas Transport says shareholders approve raising foreign ownership to 100%

* Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220 million A350 claim read more

* Qatar Airways confirms grounded another A350 jet read more

KUWAIT

* Leonardo to deliver two Eurofighter jets to Kuwait in mid-March - sources read more

OMAN

* Oman crude OSP rises to $91.96/bbl for April

