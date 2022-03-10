Factors to watch - March 10
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares surge as Russia-Ukraine talks buoy sentiment
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
* Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop 1% as yields, risk appetite rebound read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets end lower, Abu Dhabi sees worst day in nearly 3 months read more
* Russia's Lavrov arrives in Turkey for talks with Ukraine counterpart read more
* UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ agreement, monthly mechanism read more
* Iraq says OPEC+ monthly increases enough to address any potential oil shortage
* IEA says it will draw up plan to cut oil usage as prices surge read more
* Iran nuclear talks stumble over unresolved Russian demands read more
* Iran's gas, petrochemical export earnings surge in year to March
* U.N. Libya adviser aims for elections agreement this month read more
* NEWSMAKER-In court, a former Goldman star recounts his lies and bribes in 1MDB deceit read more
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi and Russia's Putin discuss developments in Ukraine read more
* Egypt working to lure new tourists after Russians, Ukrainians cut off
* Egypt under no pressure to tap grain market until end of year - PM
* CERAWEEK-Europe's buoyant LNG demand driving Egypt's exports- oil minister
* Egypt says production from Russia, Ukraine accounts for 32% of exportable wheat globally
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi state grains buyer ups local wheat procurement price
* N.Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in April - sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai adopts first virtual asset law, establishes regulator read more
* UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month read more
QATAR
* Qatar's Emir receives call from Ukrainian president -Amiri Diwan read more
Kuwait
* Kuwait appoints ministers of interior, defence - state news agency read more
* MEDIA-Kuwait wealth fund hires from Barclays, Carlyle in London push - Bloomberg News
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.