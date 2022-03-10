Factors to watch - March 10

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares surge as Russia-Ukraine talks buoy sentiment

* Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop 1% as yields, risk appetite rebound read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets end lower, Abu Dhabi sees worst day in nearly 3 months read more

* Russia's Lavrov arrives in Turkey for talks with Ukraine counterpart read more

* UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ agreement, monthly mechanism read more

* Iraq says OPEC+ monthly increases enough to address any potential oil shortage

* IEA says it will draw up plan to cut oil usage as prices surge read more

* Iran nuclear talks stumble over unresolved Russian demands read more

* Iran's gas, petrochemical export earnings surge in year to March

* U.N. Libya adviser aims for elections agreement this month read more

* NEWSMAKER-In court, a former Goldman star recounts his lies and bribes in 1MDB deceit read more

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi and Russia's Putin discuss developments in Ukraine read more

* Egypt working to lure new tourists after Russians, Ukrainians cut off

* Egypt under no pressure to tap grain market until end of year - PM

* CERAWEEK-Europe's buoyant LNG demand driving Egypt's exports- oil minister

* Egypt says production from Russia, Ukraine accounts for 32% of exportable wheat globally

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi state grains buyer ups local wheat procurement price

* N.Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in April - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai adopts first virtual asset law, establishes regulator read more

* UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month read more

QATAR

* Qatar's Emir receives call from Ukrainian president -Amiri Diwan read more

Kuwait

* Kuwait appoints ministers of interior, defence - state news agency read more

* MEDIA-Kuwait wealth fund hires from Barclays, Carlyle in London push - Bloomberg News

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

