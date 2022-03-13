Factors to watch - March 13
DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares fall on Ukraine conflict, looming U.S. rate hikes
* Oil settles up but posts biggest weekly decline since Nov
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop 1% as yields, risk appetite rebound read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE stock markets rise as Putin signals progress in Ukraine talks read more
* ANALYSIS-You still need us, UAE tells U.S. as it flexes Gulf oil muscles read more
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks frozen poultry in international tender
* Egypt bans exports of vegoil and corn for three months
* Egypt's February headline inflation accelerates to 8.8% read more
* Egypt, Norway's Scatec sign MOU on $5 bln green ammonia project read more
* Egypt bans export of some staples including wheat for three months
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day for terrorism, other offences read more
* Yemen's Houthis claim drone attack on refinery in Saudi capital read more
* Top energy companies prepare to launch new $1 bln clean tech fund -sources read more
* Aramco says China joint venture to develop refinery and petrochemical complex read more
* China approves JV between SABIC and local petrochemical group
* Saudi's Tawuniya FY Pre-Zakat Profit Falls
* Al Nahdi Medical Co’s IPO Priced At SAR 131 Per Share - Prospectus
* Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Board Amends Proposal To Restructure Capital
* Saudi's Gas Arabian Services FY Profit Falls
* Gas Arabian Services Board Proposes SAR 2 Per Share FY Dividend
* Edge Group's NIMR Inks Manufacturing License Agreement With SAMI
* Saudi Central Bank Extends Guaranteed Financing Program For MSMEs For One Year
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* EXCLUSIVE-Russians liquidating crypto in the UAE as they seek safe havens read more
* Amlak Finance Says Accumulated Losses Stand At 1.31 Billion Dirhams
* Damac Properties Dubai Says Board Will Meet To Consider Increasing Co’s Stake In Damac International Ltd
* AXA Green Crescent Insurance Says Accumulated Losses Stand At AED 78 Mln
* Dubai Insurance Shareholders Approve 40 Fils Per Share FY Dividend
* Dubai Investments Board Proposes 12% Dividend For Year 2021
* Abu Dhabi Aviation Shareholders Approve 15 Fils Per Share Dividend For Year 2021
* Multiply Group Shareholders Approve No Dividend For Year 2021
* UAE sows confusion in oil market as it faces lower Russian supply read more
* UAE's Bukhatir group revives $5 bln real estate project in Tunisia read more
QATAR
* Qatar sells May-loading crude at record premiums -sources
* Biden designates Qatar as major non-NATO ally of U.S. read more
* Ooredoo Appoints Najib Khan As Group Chief Business Services Officer
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's NBK shareholders approve FY cash dividend of 30 fils per share
* Kuwait raises April crude prices for Asia - document read more
OMAN
* Oman Insurance To Fully Sell Insurance Operations In Turkey
