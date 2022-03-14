Factors to watch - March 14
DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up as oil skids on hopes for Ukraine talks
* Oil prices slide, extending last week's decline
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as Fed rate hike bets lift Treasury yields read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall amid Ukraine conflict uncertainty read more
* Iran suspends talks with Saudi, slams Riyadh's executions read more
EGYPT
* Egypt aims to procure more than 6 mln tonnes of local wheat -minister
* Egypt to receive 189,000 tonnes of Black Sea wheat - ministry
* Egypt's GASC to receive 63,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, similar amount of Ukrainian wheat in days
* Mansoura Poultry FY Profit Falls
* Marseilia Egyptian Gulf Real Estate Investment Board Proposes FY Dividend
* Golden Textiles And Clothes Wool Posts FY Consol Profit
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Advanced Industries Says CEO Saeed Bin Abdullah Almoeather Resigns
* Saudi Advanced Industries Board Proposes SAR 0.75/Share FY Dividend
* Saudi Advanced Industries FY Profit Rises
* Baazeem Trading Board Proposes SAR 1.75/Share FY Dividend
* Saudi's Baazeem Trading FY Profit Falls
* Saudi's Eastern Province Cement FY Profit Falls
* Saudi's Arab Sea Signs MoU To Acquire A Real Estate Asset In Return For Issuance Of Shares
* Dur Hospitality, Taiba Investment Agree To End Initial Discussions Relating To Merger
* Arabian Centres To Develop Its First Integrated Complexes "Jouri Project"
* Malath Cooperative Insurance Posts FY Loss
* Maharah For Human Resources FY Profit Falls
* Al-Andalus Property FY Profit Rises
* Saudi's Tibbiyah Signs Agreement To Acquire Majority Stake In Innovative Care Co
* Arabian International Healthcare Holding FY Profit Falls
* Arabian International Healthcare Holding Board Recommends FY Cash Dividend
* Elm Company FY Profit Rises
* Saudi's Maharah Says Unit Signed Non-Binding MoU To Acquire Stake in Care Shield Holding
* Nahdi Medical Co Final Offer Price Set At SAR 131 Per Share - Adviser
* Al-Andalus Property Board Recommends H2 Dividend Of 0.25 Riyal Per Share
* Maharah Human Resources Board Recommends Distribution Of H2 Dividend
* Canadian General Medical Centers Complex FY Profit Falls
* Canadian General Medical Centers Complex Announces H2 Dividend
* Sumou Real Estate FY Profit Rises
* Nama Chemicals Co Posts FY Profit
* Sumou Real Estate Company Board Recommends H2 Cash Dividend
* Sipchem Completes Scheduled Maintenance Of Al Waha And Samapco Plants
QATAR
* United Development Appoints Turki Mohammed Al-Khater As Chairman
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Warba Capital Holding Posts Q2 Profit
* Kuwait's Heisco Says CAPT Approves Tender Award For Rehabilitation Of Berths In Shuwaikh Ports
* Kuwait's Al Manar Financing And Leasing Posts Q4 Profit
* Kuwait Finance And Investment Posts Q4 Loss
OMAN
* Oman to list 35 state-owned companies in five years - bourse CEO tells CNBC Arabia read more
