Factors to watch - March 14

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up as oil skids on hopes for Ukraine talks

* Oil prices slide, extending last week's decline

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as Fed rate hike bets lift Treasury yields read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall amid Ukraine conflict uncertainty read more

* Iran suspends talks with Saudi, slams Riyadh's executions read more

EGYPT

* Egypt aims to procure more than 6 mln tonnes of local wheat -minister

* Egypt to receive 189,000 tonnes of Black Sea wheat - ministry

* Egypt's GASC to receive 63,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, similar amount of Ukrainian wheat in days

* Mansoura Poultry FY Profit Falls

* Marseilia Egyptian Gulf Real Estate Investment Board Proposes FY Dividend

* Golden Textiles And Clothes Wool Posts FY Consol Profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Advanced Industries Says CEO Saeed Bin Abdullah Almoeather Resigns

* Saudi Advanced Industries Board Proposes SAR 0.75/Share FY Dividend

* Saudi Advanced Industries FY Profit Rises

* Baazeem Trading Board Proposes SAR 1.75/Share FY Dividend

* Saudi's Baazeem Trading FY Profit Falls

* Saudi's Eastern Province Cement FY Profit Falls

* Saudi's Arab Sea Signs MoU To Acquire A Real Estate Asset In Return For Issuance Of Shares

* Dur Hospitality, Taiba Investment Agree To End Initial Discussions Relating To Merger

* Arabian Centres To Develop Its First Integrated Complexes "Jouri Project"

* Malath Cooperative Insurance Posts FY Loss

* Maharah For Human Resources FY Profit Falls

* Al-Andalus Property FY Profit Rises

* Saudi's Tibbiyah Signs Agreement To Acquire Majority Stake In Innovative Care Co

* Arabian International Healthcare Holding FY Profit Falls

* Arabian International Healthcare Holding Board Recommends FY Cash Dividend

* Elm Company FY Profit Rises

* Saudi's Maharah Says Unit Signed Non-Binding MoU To Acquire Stake in Care Shield Holding

* Nahdi Medical Co Final Offer Price Set At SAR 131 Per Share - Adviser

* Al-Andalus Property Board Recommends H2 Dividend Of 0.25 Riyal Per Share

* Maharah Human Resources Board Recommends Distribution Of H2 Dividend

* Canadian General Medical Centers Complex FY Profit Falls

* Canadian General Medical Centers Complex Announces H2 Dividend

* Sumou Real Estate FY Profit Rises

* Nama Chemicals Co Posts FY Profit

* Sumou Real Estate Company Board Recommends H2 Cash Dividend

* Sipchem Completes Scheduled Maintenance Of Al Waha And Samapco Plants

QATAR

* United Development Appoints Turki Mohammed Al-Khater As Chairman

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Warba Capital Holding Posts Q2 Profit

* Kuwait's Heisco Says CAPT Approves Tender Award For Rehabilitation Of Berths In Shuwaikh Ports

* Kuwait's Al Manar Financing And Leasing Posts Q4 Profit

* Kuwait Finance And Investment Posts Q4 Loss

OMAN

* Oman to list 35 state-owned companies in five years - bourse CEO tells CNBC Arabia read more

