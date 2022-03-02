Factors to watch - March 2

DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, oil above $110 as Russia sanctions bite

* Oil spikes to 7-year high as markets avoid Russian supply

* PRECIOUS-Palladium gains as Ukraine crisis escalates; gold eases read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets gain; Abu Dhabi jumps over 2% read more

* Rouble steadies, EM currencies firm as investors remain firmly focused on Ukraine read more

* COMMODITIES-Oil, gas and wheat prices soar as sanctions disrupt flows

* ANALYSIS-Foes over Ukraine, Russia and Western unity tested in Iran talks read more

* Russia sees 'no desire' from Ukraine to find legitimate solution - ambassador read more

* IEA to release 60 mln barrels of oil from reserves after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

* OPEC+ signals it will to stick to plan despite Ukraine invasion read more

* EXCLUSIVE-India's BPCL seeks extra Gulf oil, fearing Russian supply hit - source read more

* Libya parliament backs new government as crisis deepens read more

* UK court orders Lebanese banks to pay $4 mln to saver read more

* Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank clashes read more

* Israel condemns attack near Kyiv Holocaust memorial, doesn't mention Russia read more

EGYPT

* Egypt extends wheat moisture level requirement by one year

* Egypt's net foreign assets extend fall for fourth month in January

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises 15.1% in Feb

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia may raise April crude prices to Asia to all-time highs read more

* Pharmacy firm Nahdi aims to raise up to $1.36 bln in Saudi Arabia's biggest IPO since Aramco read more

* Thailand agrees plan for Saudi Arabia labour deployment as ties normalise read more

* Saudi cabinet reaffirms support to OPEC+ agreement - state news agency read more

UAE

* Russia's Putin, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pledge to continue coordination in energy read more

* Abu Dhabi-Dubai railway link completed, UAE media office says read more

* UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asian buyers in April - sources

* UAE's Air Arabia to operate Russia flights as long as legal read more

* Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways trims losses on higher cargo revenues, cost control read more

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain approves Valneva's COVID vaccine for emergency use read more

* GFH Financial Group Says No Intention To Delist Shares From Any Markets

