Factors to watch - March 3

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil leads mad resource rush, leave equities behind

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Oil jumps, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as Fed assuages fears of aggressive rate hike read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains over 2%; Saudi Aramco hits record high read more

* IAEA chief said to visit Iran in possible boost to nuclear deal read more

* Grain offloading disrupted at Tunisia port

* Iraq pumped well below OPEC+ oil quota in February, data shows read more

EGYPT

* Egypt private sector activity shrinks for 15th month -PMI read more

* Egypt's Edita Food Industries Q4 Profit Rises

* Egypt sees exodus of dollars since start of Ukraine war - bankers read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi non-oil private sector picks up in Feb as Omicron worries fade - PMI read more

* Saudi's Theeb Rent A Car FY Profit Rises

UAE

* UAE non-oil private sector conditions improve in Feb - PMI

* 'It's a crime: UAE tightens entry for Ukrainians as thousands flee war read more

* United Arab Bank Says Accumulated Losses Stand At 610.6 Mln Dirhams

* EXCLUSIVE-UAE's Mashreqbank halts Russian bank loans over credit concerns -sources read more

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 28

* Dubai's Shuaa Capital prices IPO of Nasdaq-bound SPAC read more

OMAN

* Oman to establish free zones in airports of Muscat, Salalah, Sohar - state news agency

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.