Factors to watch - March 3
DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil leads mad resource rush, leave equities behind
* Oil jumps, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist
* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as Fed assuages fears of aggressive rate hike read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains over 2%; Saudi Aramco hits record high read more
* IAEA chief said to visit Iran in possible boost to nuclear deal read more
* Grain offloading disrupted at Tunisia port
* Iraq pumped well below OPEC+ oil quota in February, data shows read more
EGYPT
* Egypt private sector activity shrinks for 15th month -PMI read more
* Egypt's Edita Food Industries Q4 Profit Rises
* Egypt sees exodus of dollars since start of Ukraine war - bankers read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi non-oil private sector picks up in Feb as Omicron worries fade - PMI read more
* Saudi's Theeb Rent A Car FY Profit Rises
UAE
* UAE non-oil private sector conditions improve in Feb - PMI
* 'It's a crime: UAE tightens entry for Ukrainians as thousands flee war read more
* United Arab Bank Says Accumulated Losses Stand At 610.6 Mln Dirhams
* EXCLUSIVE-UAE's Mashreqbank halts Russian bank loans over credit concerns -sources read more
* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 28
* Dubai's Shuaa Capital prices IPO of Nasdaq-bound SPAC read more
OMAN
* Oman to establish free zones in airports of Muscat, Salalah, Sohar - state news agency
