Factors to watch - March 6

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, commodities spike as Ukraine war shakes markets -

* Oil surges to multi-year highs as Russian supply shortfall looms

* PRECIOUS--Palladium tops $3,000/oz as supply fears grow, gold jumps over 1% read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains over 2%; Saudi Aramco hits record high read more

* Iran, IAEA agree timeline to remove obstacle to reviving nuclear deal read more

* Italy looks to boost energy ties with Qatar in wake of Ukraine crisis read more

* Financial crime watchdog adds UAE to 'grey' money laundering watch list read more

EGYPT

* ANALYSIS-Russia-Ukraine conflict highlights wheat supply vulnerability read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia raises April Arab Light crude prices to Asia read more

* Saudi oil minister dropped from U.S. energy conference agenda read more

* IEA oil stock release following Russia invasion tops 60 mln barrels read more

* Saudi Crown Prince supports reducing crisis escalation in call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy -state news agency read more

* Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

*

UAE

* U.S. ties with Gulf partner UAE are being tested, envoy says read more

* Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272 mln in costs read more

* BREAKINGVIEWS-UAE could be Russian oligarchs’ next playground read more

* Israel to resume all flights to Dubai with new security deal -security agency read more

* UAE's ADNOC sets April Murban crude OSP at $93.99/bbl ][nC6N2S302C

QATAR

* Qatar's Dlala Holding says board recommends reducing capital by 32.5%

* Qatarenergy Signs Cooperation Agreement With Namibia's NAMCOR E&P

BAHRAIN

* Batelco Joins 6 Middle East Operators In An Open RAN MoU

