Factors to watch - March 6
DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, commodities spike as Ukraine war shakes markets -
* Oil surges to multi-year highs as Russian supply shortfall looms
* PRECIOUS--Palladium tops $3,000/oz as supply fears grow, gold jumps over 1% read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains over 2%; Saudi Aramco hits record high read more
* Iran, IAEA agree timeline to remove obstacle to reviving nuclear deal read more
* Italy looks to boost energy ties with Qatar in wake of Ukraine crisis read more
* Financial crime watchdog adds UAE to 'grey' money laundering watch list read more
EGYPT
* ANALYSIS-Russia-Ukraine conflict highlights wheat supply vulnerability read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia raises April Arab Light crude prices to Asia read more
* Saudi oil minister dropped from U.S. energy conference agenda read more
* IEA oil stock release following Russia invasion tops 60 mln barrels read more
* Saudi Crown Prince supports reducing crisis escalation in call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy -state news agency read more
* Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya
UAE
* U.S. ties with Gulf partner UAE are being tested, envoy says read more
* Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272 mln in costs read more
* BREAKINGVIEWS-UAE could be Russian oligarchs’ next playground read more
* Israel to resume all flights to Dubai with new security deal -security agency read more
* UAE's ADNOC sets April Murban crude OSP at $93.99/bbl ][nC6N2S302C
QATAR
* Qatar's Dlala Holding says board recommends reducing capital by 32.5%
* Qatarenergy Signs Cooperation Agreement With Namibia's NAMCOR E&P
BAHRAIN
* Batelco Joins 6 Middle East Operators In An Open RAN MoU
