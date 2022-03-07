Factors to watch - March 7

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil surges, shares and euro hit the skids -

* Oil spikes to 2008 highs as U.S., Europe mull Russian oil import ban, Iran delay

* PRECIOUS--Palladium scales record high, gold hits $2,000 on Russia-Ukraine war read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains over 2%; Saudi Aramco hits record high read more

* Closure of Libya's El Feel and Sharara oilfields caused loss of 330,000 bpd - NOC read more

* Sudan's economic committee decides to unify exchange rate

EGYPT

* Egypt dealing with exit by foreigners from its debt -minister

* Global wheat price rise to cost Egypt additional 12 to 15 bln EGP - minister

* Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia read more

* GB Auto Board Approves To Cancel GDR Program

* Beltone Financial Holding FY Concol Loss Widens

SAUDI ARABIA

* Russian and Ukrainian weapons compete at Saudi defence show read more

* Aseer Obtains Revolving Islamic Short Term Murabaha Financing

* Yanbu Cement FY Profit Falls

* Riyad Bank FY Profit Rises

* Saudi Military Industries plans to produce drone -state TV read more

* Saudi Tadawul posts 17.4% jump in 2021 profit amid buoyant market read more

QATAR

* Qatar's Investment Holding Group annual net profit rises to 26.3 mln riyals

* Motorcycling-Bastianini storms to first MotoGP win in Qatar read more

* Baladna Raises Stake In Juhayna Food Industries To 5.005%

Kuwait

* Kuwait Real Estate Unit Signs Loan Agreement With An UAE Bank

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

