Factors to watch - March 7
DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil surges, shares and euro hit the skids -
* Oil spikes to 2008 highs as U.S., Europe mull Russian oil import ban, Iran delay
* PRECIOUS--Palladium scales record high, gold hits $2,000 on Russia-Ukraine war read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains over 2%; Saudi Aramco hits record high read more
* Closure of Libya's El Feel and Sharara oilfields caused loss of 330,000 bpd - NOC read more
* Sudan's economic committee decides to unify exchange rate
EGYPT
* Egypt dealing with exit by foreigners from its debt -minister
* Global wheat price rise to cost Egypt additional 12 to 15 bln EGP - minister
* Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia read more
* GB Auto Board Approves To Cancel GDR Program
* Beltone Financial Holding FY Concol Loss Widens
SAUDI ARABIA
* Russian and Ukrainian weapons compete at Saudi defence show read more
* Aseer Obtains Revolving Islamic Short Term Murabaha Financing
* Yanbu Cement FY Profit Falls
* Riyad Bank FY Profit Rises
* Saudi Military Industries plans to produce drone -state TV read more
* Saudi Tadawul posts 17.4% jump in 2021 profit amid buoyant market read more
QATAR
* Qatar's Investment Holding Group annual net profit rises to 26.3 mln riyals
* Motorcycling-Bastianini storms to first MotoGP win in Qatar read more
* Baladna Raises Stake In Juhayna Food Industries To 5.005%
Kuwait
* Kuwait Real Estate Unit Signs Loan Agreement With An UAE Bank
