Factors to watch - March 8

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil seesaws, Asia shares dip as Ukraine talks make little progress

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Oil see-saws near 14-yr highs as U.S. weighs Russia oil embargo

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases from key $2,000 mark as firm dollar dulls appeal read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets end mixed as oil prices jump to $139 read more

* Ukraine crisis jeopardises Middle East's Black Sea wheat supply read more

* Russia warns West of $300 per barrel oil, cuts to EU gas supply read more

* Iran envoy leaves as EU says time to decide on nuclear talks read more

* Sudanese banks to set own exchange rate without cenbank intervention - cenbank

* Iraq to create strategic wheat reserve by importing 3 mln tons - minister

* Tunisia tenders to buy 125,000 T wheat, 100,000 T barley -traders

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia raises April crude prices to Asia to all-time highs read more

* Saudi Arabia local industry secured $21 billion in investment in 2021 - minister read more

* Raytheon to move Patriot missile parts production to Saudi Arabia - Asharq read more

* Saudi energy ministry awards two renewable energy projects with total capacity of 1000 MW read more

* Saudi GAMI announces 22 defense agreements valued at 8 bln riyals - SPA read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai state utility DEWA to delay announcement of its intention to float - sources read more

* Spain's former king to remain in UAE after prosecutors drop fraud probes read more

* UAE, Austria sign MoU on hydrogen production technology -WAM read more

* ADNOC Onshore to expand crude extraction projects in Bab field -Sky News read more

* Gulf buy now, pay later firm tabby raises another $54 mln read more

* UAE's inclusion on FATF's gray list unlikely to significantly disrupt economy - S&P Global Ratings

* UAE's flydubai 2021 profit rebounds above pre-pandemic levels read more

QATAR

* Qatar foreign reserves up 2.6% in Feb y/o/y at more than 210 bln Riyals - QNA

Kuwait

* Kuwait's Jazeera Airways to increase fares from March 22 read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.