Factors to watch - March 9

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

* Oil extends rally after U.S. bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, yields; palladium gains read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets end mixed, Egypt down nearly 3% read more

* CERAWEEK-With bans on Russian oil, energy execs tell governments: Work with us read more

* Iran vows to avenge two IRGC members killed in Israeli attack in Syria -Press TV read more

* Do not sabotage Iran deal with new conditions, West tells Russia read more

* Jordan's palace says estranged prince apologies over plot to unseat monarch read more

* Sudanese protesters face tear gas at Women's Day rally read more

* Libya's NOC and TotalEnergies discuss production increase

* Libya's NOC says crude oil production back above 1.1 mln bpd

* Israel says it is prepared to host up to 25,000 Ukrainians temporarily read more

* Tunisian junior minister resigns, first from new government read more

* Tunisia rejects offers in soft wheat and feed barley tender - traders say

* Ukrainian ship loaded with wheat arrives in Lebanon read more

* Iran puts second military satellite into orbit - Tasnim read more

* Israel's Bank Hapoalim profit up but shares dive on dividend disappointment read more

* Turkish, Israeli presidents to meet for first time after fractious decade read more

EGYPT

* Foreigners sell $1.19 billion of Egyptian bonds on Ukraine concerns

* Egyptian pound devaluation likely to be required - JPMorgan read more

* Egypt's wheat supply situation stable - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. urges Saudis to review cases of 'prisoners of conscience' read more

* Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis read more

* Saudi Arabia signs $800 mln defence deal with South Korea's Hanwha read more

* Lockheed Martin to invest $1 bln in manufacturing in Saudi Arabia read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Russia's removal from MSCI EM Index to boost flows to Gulf by $1 bln - Kamco read more

* Al Rawabi to establish $177 mln dairy facility in Abu Dhabi - Govt media office read more

* UAE regulator works on financial crime regulation for virtual assets read more

* UAE's Agthia CEO says has over $400 mln for deals after profit surges read more

Kuwait

* OFFICAL CORRECTION-Kuwait's Jazeera Airways to increase fares from March 7 read more

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

