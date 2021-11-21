Factors to watch - November 21
DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Safe havens surge, oil sinks as investor seek COVID respite
* Oil dives 3% to below $80/bbl on resurgent pandemic in Europe
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips after comments from U.S. Fed governor lift dollar read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse retreats on weak oil, registers weekly loss read more
* Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi cities, Aramco facilities
* Iran's Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel - state media
* Pentagon chief seeks to reassure concerned Middle East allies
* U.S. senators move to block $650 mln arms sale to Saudi Arabia read more
* France warns Iran against "sham" nuclear negotiating stance
* Lebanese president baulks at March polls amid economic meltdown read more
EGYPT
* Egypt to sell more shares in Abu Qir Fertilizers within a month read more
* Egypt's EFG Hermes completes acquisition of Arab Investment Bank
* Egypt's remittances from workers abroad rises to $2.7 bln in Aug - cbank read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. again presses OPEC+ as it weighs reserve release
* Reliance to reevaluate $15 bln stake sale in oil-to-chemicals arm to Saudi Aramco
* OPEC+ oil output below target again in Oct as members cut more than agreed - sources read more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Brazil discussed Santos port privatization during trip to UAE, says minister
* Brazil's Bolsonaro says UAE wants to buy two Brazilian soccer teams read more
* Emirates cargo boss says supply chain constraints could stretch beyond 2022
* DFM Allows Market Making Service On All Listed Securities
* AIQ And Baker Hughes Partner To Develop Advanced Analytics Solutions For The Oil And Gas Industry
* UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1 bln during Dubai Airshow so far read more
QATAR
* Qatar not reporting all work-linked deaths, ILO says
* U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo, Qatari leaders discussed Afghanistan humanitarian needs read more
KUWAIT
* Kuwait detains 18 suspected of financing Lebanon's Hezbollah - media
* Warba Bank Says $250 Mln Sukuk Has Been Priced With Coupon Rate Of 4%
BAHRAIN
* Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behaviour, Bahrain minister says
