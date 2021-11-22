Factors to watch - November 22

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil and euro slip, markets on edge over COVID-19 curbs in Europe

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* Oil hits 7-week lows on supply release expectations, Europe Covid surge

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after hitting 2-week low as dollar retreats read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks sees biggest fall in over a year after drone attacks read more

EGYPT

* Egyptian Co For Construction Development 9-Month Profit Falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* BUZZ-Aramco shares fall as Reliance to reevaluate $15 bln stake sale to oil giant

* Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Appoints Muwaffaq Mansour Jamal As Delegated CEO

* Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 bln IPO read more

* Saudi holds top oil supplier to China in October - customs data read more

* Saudi pilgrimage sites developer to restructure $800 mln government loan read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* France to work with UAE on renewable and hydrogen projects -minister read more

* EXCLUSIVE-Abu Dhabi's ADNOC weighs IPO of logistics and services unit next year- sources read more

* Yahsat To Be Added To The FTSE UAE Small Cap Index

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain c.bank governor expects real GDP to grow 3.1% in 2021 read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.