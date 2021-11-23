Factors to watch - November 23
DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks down, dollar holds firm after Powell's renomination
* Oil falls on expected deal to tap emergency crude reserves
* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-week low as dollar jumps on Fed's Powell nomination read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse suffers biggest fall in over a year after drone attacks read more
* U.S. tells Sudan that deal to reinstate PM Hamdok is only 'first step' -State Department read more
* Turkish lira sinks further to historic low, Erdogan defends policy
* Explosions rock northern Yemen's Sanaa following coalition raids
* Israel starts vaccinating young children as coronavirus rises
* Israel, Jordan to partner in water-for-energy deal
* Hamas official says Qatar enables fuel-to-cash scheme for Gaza civil servants
* ANALYSIS-U.S. wants more oil, but OPEC+ can't turn on the tap much harder read more
EGYPT
* Egypt exported 1 mln tonnes of LNG in third quarter, says ministry
* BRIEF-Egypt's FRA Approves Mandatory Purchase Offer For SODIC Stake
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi tourism fund invests over $500 mln since last year - statement read more
* Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel Saudi performance read more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* BRIEF-Mashreq Signs Strategic MoU With Dubai South To Support SMEs
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala expects unchanged investment strategy in 2022 read more
* BRIEF-Emaar Properties Announces Completion Of Merger Between Emaar Properties And Emaar Malls
QATAR
* Oman, Qatar sign six agreements during Sultan's visit to Doha
* World Cup-Infantino says 'all welcome' as Qatar begins one-year countdown read more
OMAN
* Oman's Asyad seeks offers of interest in expanding Suwaiq port - state media read more
* Oman's OQ agrees with Korea's KOGAS-Tech to explore opportunities in green hydrogen read more
