Factors to watch - November 23

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks down, dollar holds firm after Powell's renomination

* Oil falls on expected deal to tap emergency crude reserves

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-week low as dollar jumps on Fed's Powell nomination read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse suffers biggest fall in over a year after drone attacks read more

* U.S. tells Sudan that deal to reinstate PM Hamdok is only 'first step' -State Department read more

* Turkish lira sinks further to historic low, Erdogan defends policy

* Explosions rock northern Yemen's Sanaa following coalition raids

* Israel starts vaccinating young children as coronavirus rises

* Israel, Jordan to partner in water-for-energy deal

* Hamas official says Qatar enables fuel-to-cash scheme for Gaza civil servants

* ANALYSIS-U.S. wants more oil, but OPEC+ can't turn on the tap much harder read more

EGYPT

* Egypt exported 1 mln tonnes of LNG in third quarter, says ministry

* BRIEF-Egypt's FRA Approves Mandatory Purchase Offer For SODIC Stake

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi tourism fund invests over $500 mln since last year - statement read more

* Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel Saudi performance read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Mashreq Signs Strategic MoU With Dubai South To Support SMEs

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala expects unchanged investment strategy in 2022 read more

* BRIEF-Emaar Properties Announces Completion Of Merger Between Emaar Properties And Emaar Malls

QATAR

* Oman, Qatar sign six agreements during Sultan's visit to Doha

* World Cup-Infantino says 'all welcome' as Qatar begins one-year countdown read more

OMAN

* Oman's Asyad seeks offers of interest in expanding Suwaiq port - state media read more

* Oman's OQ agrees with Korea's KOGAS-Tech to explore opportunities in green hydrogen read more

