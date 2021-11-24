Factors to watch - November 24

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile

* Oil prices drop as coordinated reserve release eases some supply fears

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below $1,800-mark on dollar strength, sooner rate-hike bets read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks bounce back, major Gulf markets end mixed read more

* Turkish lira in historic 15% crash after Erdogan stokes fire sale

* U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reserves

* Turkish trial in Khashoggi killing "nearing deadlock" -journalism watchdog read more

* Saudi-led coalition targets military sites in Yemen's Sanaa -state TV read more

* Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey on Nov. 24 - Turkish Presidency read more

* Israeli attack in Syria's central region kills 2 civilians - state media

* Israeli minister says Iran could have nuclear arms within 5 years read more

* Kuwait reappoints Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid as PM- state news agency

EGYPT

* Egypt set for $3 billion loan, in part for sustainable projects, sources say read more

* Egypt aims to list five to six state-owned companies before fiscal year-end

* Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approves $360 mln financing for Egypt - minister read more

* Egypt expects economic growth of 5.6% in FY 2021-2022 - minister read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* Investcorp Launches Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Vehicle

* Saudi Arabian Amiantit Board Recommends To Reduce Capital And Subsequent Increase

* Citi CEO Jane Fraser Heads Senior Delegation In Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Tadawul Group IPO Books Are Covered - Bookrunner

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE sees no logic in it pumping more oil now, says energy minister

* Moody's says Dubai's DEWA privatisation risks being credit negative read more

QATAR

* Fitch Says Qatari Banks Face Risks From Increasing External Funding

OMAN

* Sohar International Receives Merger Offer From Bank Nizwa

