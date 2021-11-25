Factors to watch - November 25
DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch lower as dollar marches on
* Oil slips awaiting OPEC+ response to U.S.-led crude release
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as investors pile into U.S. dollar on Turkish tumult
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse outperforms most Gulf markets read more
* OPEC+ not in talks on pausing oil output rises -sources read more
* Syria reports fourth Israeli attack this month, says two killed
* ANALYSIS-Biden White House wades into oil market management with stockpile release read more
* Israel Aerospace eyes 25% share sale and more UAE deals read more
* Libya's Waha work to cut output by 90,000 bpd for a week
* Sudan's Hamdok to review appointments made by military
* Israel signs defence pact with Morocco, as cooperation with new Arab partners builds
* High-level officials responsible for Ukraine airliner crash in Iran -victims' report read more
* Israel plans settlement for East Jerusalem, Palestinians protest read more
* Fire breaks out in a fuel tank outside Umm Qasr port in Iraq's Basra - state news agency read more
* Libya election panel rejects Gaddafi's son as presidential candidate read more
* U.S. amends Syria sanctions rules over NGO activities
* IAEA chief says time running out to end Iran workshop standoff
* U.S. won't stand idly by if Iran gets 'too close' to nuclear weapon
* Lebanon central bank told to hand over data for vital audit, presidency says
EGYPT
* Egypt to start offering booster COVID-19 vaccine shot -health ministry
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi-led coalition bombs drone sites in Yemen's Sanaa - state media
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Turkey, UAE sign investment accords worth billions of dollars
* EXCLUSIVE-UAE holds talks with Taliban to run Kabul airport - foreign diplomats read more
* Iran's top nuclear negotiator holds talks in the UAE - state news agency
KUWAIT
* Kuwait emir makes public appearance after delegating most duties read more
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's $30 bln strategic projects plan includes offshore cities, metro
