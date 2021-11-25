Factors to watch - November 25

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch lower as dollar marches on

* Oil slips awaiting OPEC+ response to U.S.-led crude release

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as investors pile into U.S. dollar on Turkish tumult

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse outperforms most Gulf markets read more

* OPEC+ not in talks on pausing oil output rises -sources read more

* Syria reports fourth Israeli attack this month, says two killed

* ANALYSIS-Biden White House wades into oil market management with stockpile release read more

* Israel Aerospace eyes 25% share sale and more UAE deals read more

* Libya's Waha work to cut output by 90,000 bpd for a week

* Sudan's Hamdok to review appointments made by military

* Israel signs defence pact with Morocco, as cooperation with new Arab partners builds

* High-level officials responsible for Ukraine airliner crash in Iran -victims' report read more

* Israel plans settlement for East Jerusalem, Palestinians protest read more

* Fire breaks out in a fuel tank outside Umm Qasr port in Iraq's Basra - state news agency read more

* Libya election panel rejects Gaddafi's son as presidential candidate read more

* U.S. amends Syria sanctions rules over NGO activities

* IAEA chief says time running out to end Iran workshop standoff

* U.S. won't stand idly by if Iran gets 'too close' to nuclear weapon

* Lebanon central bank told to hand over data for vital audit, presidency says

EGYPT

* Egypt to start offering booster COVID-19 vaccine shot -health ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition bombs drone sites in Yemen's Sanaa - state media

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Turkey, UAE sign investment accords worth billions of dollars

* EXCLUSIVE-UAE holds talks with Taliban to run Kabul airport - foreign diplomats read more

* Iran's top nuclear negotiator holds talks in the UAE - state news agency

KUWAIT

* Kuwait emir makes public appearance after delegating most duties read more

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's $30 bln strategic projects plan includes offshore cities, metro

