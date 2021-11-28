Factors to watch - November 28

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fears

* Oil settles down $10/bbl in largest daily drop since April 2020

* PRECIOUS-Gold pauses after safe haven rush sparked by new virus variant read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse sees biggest weekly loss in over a year read more

* Middle East Crude-Oman slumps, Dubai weakens; new virus variant roils markets

* Pressure likely to be exerted on Iran if it uses talks to boost nuclear programme -U.S. envoy

* Top Iran diplomat calls for lifting of sanctions, days before Vienna nuclear talks

* Iranian police clash with protesters after water shortage rallies

* Iran bans travel from Southern Africa over new COVID fears read more

* Iraq says it has no expectations about the fate of OPEC+ supply increase read more

* Israel to ban entry of foreigners from all countries over Omicron

* Tunisian police say they shot, wounded extremist trying to attack them

* Sudanese prime minister dismisses police chief and his deputy read more

* Sudan appoints new director of general intelligence - sources read more

* Sudanese politicians detained in coup start hunger strike

* Thousands protest in Sudan against deal between PM Hamdok and military

* Hezbollah spent $10 mln on Iranian fuel for Lebanese, Nasrallah says

* Lebanon launches second offshore licensing round

* Three Lebanese judges resign over political interference, low pay

* Lebanon court rejects suits over Beirut blast by former PM, ministers

* Lebanese c.bank vows to cooperate with audit as pound hits new low

* Morocco bans travellers from seven southern African over COVID concerns

* Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley, traders say

EGYPT

* Egypt produces more than 3 mln tonnes of sugar this season -official

* Egypt suspends direct flights with South Africa due to COVID concerns - state news agency

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat

* Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 T of soyoil in tender

* Egyptian court upholds death sentence for 21 suspected militants

* Egypt, Israel sign MOU to increase gas supplies - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to allow conditional entry 'from all countries' despite Omicron

* Saudi Arabia to allow more digital banks, central bank governor says read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* New UAE criminal code among 40 legal changes in reform push

* Syria's Cham Wings airlines resumes flights from Damascus to Abu Dhabi - state media read more

* Nigeria lifts restrictions on Emirates flights

* UAE suspends entry for travellers from 7 countries from Nov 29 - WAM read more

* France's Macron to travel to Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in early December

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to suspend flights from 9 African countries over Omicron variant read more

QATAR

* Qatar Airways bans travellers from S.Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique over Omicron variant

OMAN

* Oman bans travellers from 7 southern African states over COVID variant

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain bans travellers from southern African states over COVID concerns

