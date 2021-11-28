Factors to watch - November 28
DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fears
* Oil settles down $10/bbl in largest daily drop since April 2020
* PRECIOUS-Gold pauses after safe haven rush sparked by new virus variant read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse sees biggest weekly loss in over a year read more
* Middle East Crude-Oman slumps, Dubai weakens; new virus variant roils markets
* Pressure likely to be exerted on Iran if it uses talks to boost nuclear programme -U.S. envoy
* Top Iran diplomat calls for lifting of sanctions, days before Vienna nuclear talks
* Iranian police clash with protesters after water shortage rallies
* Iran bans travel from Southern Africa over new COVID fears read more
* Iraq says it has no expectations about the fate of OPEC+ supply increase read more
* Israel to ban entry of foreigners from all countries over Omicron
* Tunisian police say they shot, wounded extremist trying to attack them
* Sudanese prime minister dismisses police chief and his deputy read more
* Sudan appoints new director of general intelligence - sources read more
* Sudanese politicians detained in coup start hunger strike
* Thousands protest in Sudan against deal between PM Hamdok and military
* Hezbollah spent $10 mln on Iranian fuel for Lebanese, Nasrallah says
* Lebanon launches second offshore licensing round
* Three Lebanese judges resign over political interference, low pay
* Lebanon court rejects suits over Beirut blast by former PM, ministers
* Lebanese c.bank vows to cooperate with audit as pound hits new low
* Morocco bans travellers from seven southern African over COVID concerns
* Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley, traders say
EGYPT
* Egypt produces more than 3 mln tonnes of sugar this season -official
* Egypt suspends direct flights with South Africa due to COVID concerns - state news agency
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat
* Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 T of soyoil in tender
* Egyptian court upholds death sentence for 21 suspected militants
* Egypt, Israel sign MOU to increase gas supplies - statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia to allow conditional entry 'from all countries' despite Omicron
* Saudi Arabia to allow more digital banks, central bank governor says read more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* New UAE criminal code among 40 legal changes in reform push
* Syria's Cham Wings airlines resumes flights from Damascus to Abu Dhabi - state media read more
* Nigeria lifts restrictions on Emirates flights
* UAE suspends entry for travellers from 7 countries from Nov 29 - WAM read more
* France's Macron to travel to Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in early December
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to suspend flights from 9 African countries over Omicron variant read more
QATAR
* Qatar Airways bans travellers from S.Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique over Omicron variant
OMAN
* Oman bans travellers from 7 southern African states over COVID variant
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain bans travellers from southern African states over COVID concerns
