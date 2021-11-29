Factors to watch - November 29

DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures, oil rally as sentiment steadies

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* Oil recoups losses from Friday, focusing on Omicron spread, Iran talks

* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher as Omicron virus variant woes boost appeal read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses tumble as Omicron spooks investors read more

* UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

* Jordan's draft 2022 budget forecasts $15 bln in state spending read more

* Erdogan orders probe into Turkish lira's slump - Anadolu read more

* OPEC postponses technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -sources read more

EGYPT

* Jordan, Egypt agree to boost electricity link - state tv

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bourse operator prices IPO at top of range, raises $1.01 bln read more

* FDI in Saudi Arabia reaches $1.4 bln in Q2 2021 - investment ministry

* Saudi Arabia halts flights from more african nations -state news agency read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates postpones start of Tel Aviv flights read more

* Amazon to open Abu Dhabi fulfilment centre by 2024, says govt media office read more

* Dubai approves housing projects worth 3.8 bln dirhams - tweet

* BRIEF-EGA And GE To Develop Roadmap To Decarbonise UAE Aluminium Giant’S GE Gas Turbines

* BRIEF-Damac Says Maple Acquired 943.9 Mln Shares In Damac During Offer Period

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar First Bank Completes Agreement To Invest In Soundhound Inc

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain outlook improves on fiscal reforms, S&P says read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.