Factors to watch - November 29
DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures, oil rally as sentiment steadies
* Oil recoups losses from Friday, focusing on Omicron spread, Iran talks
* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher as Omicron virus variant woes boost appeal read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses tumble as Omicron spooks investors read more
* UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons
* Jordan's draft 2022 budget forecasts $15 bln in state spending read more
* Erdogan orders probe into Turkish lira's slump - Anadolu read more
* OPEC postponses technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -sources read more
EGYPT
* Jordan, Egypt agree to boost electricity link - state tv
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi bourse operator prices IPO at top of range, raises $1.01 bln read more
* FDI in Saudi Arabia reaches $1.4 bln in Q2 2021 - investment ministry
* Saudi Arabia halts flights from more african nations -state news agency read more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates postpones start of Tel Aviv flights read more
* Amazon to open Abu Dhabi fulfilment centre by 2024, says govt media office read more
* Dubai approves housing projects worth 3.8 bln dirhams - tweet
* BRIEF-EGA And GE To Develop Roadmap To Decarbonise UAE Aluminium Giant’S GE Gas Turbines
* BRIEF-Damac Says Maple Acquired 943.9 Mln Shares In Damac During Offer Period
QATAR
* BRIEF-Qatar First Bank Completes Agreement To Invest In Soundhound Inc
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain outlook improves on fiscal reforms, S&P says read more
