Factors to watch - November 30

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia share markets rebound from virus-led sell-off

* Oil prices rise on bets OPEC+ will hold off output hike

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as cautious investors gauge Omicron virus impact read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses rebound as calm returns after Omicron battering read more

* Saudi coalition targets IRGC site in Yemen's Sanaa - State TV

* Iran nuclear talks resume with upbeat comments despite scepticism

* WHO flags Omicron risk, curbs tighten worldwide, Biden urges vaccination

* Russia, Saudi signal no rush on Omicron ahead of OPEC+ meeting read more

* INSIGHT-Costly Airbus paint flaw goes wider than the Gulf read more

* Domestic politics to test Kuwait's crown prince in push for fiscal reform read more

* Omicron rattles oil markets but impact unclear

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 600,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

* Orascom Financial Holding Posts Qtrly Profit Of EGP 19 Mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco expects about 2 bcf/day in gas from Jafurah field, CEO says read more

* OPEC+ meeting postponed 'to review things' first, Saudi minister says

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi stock market cashes in on its own growth read more

* Saudi Electricity Says Cabinet Approves To Purchase, Transfer Ownership Of SEC’s Stakes In SPPC To Government

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates Investment Authority aims to double assets in 10 years, WAM reports read more

* S&P Global Ratings Introduces Saudi Arabia National Credit Rating Scale

* IHC subsidiary Multiply to list directly on Abu Dhabi's main market read more

* UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asia buyers in Feb - sources read more

KUWAIT

* Boubyan Petrochemical Q2 Profit Rises

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank Appoints Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari As Chairman

