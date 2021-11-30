Factors to watch - November 30
DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia share markets rebound from virus-led sell-off
* Oil prices rise on bets OPEC+ will hold off output hike
* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as cautious investors gauge Omicron virus impact read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses rebound as calm returns after Omicron battering read more
* Saudi coalition targets IRGC site in Yemen's Sanaa - State TV
* Iran nuclear talks resume with upbeat comments despite scepticism
* WHO flags Omicron risk, curbs tighten worldwide, Biden urges vaccination
* Russia, Saudi signal no rush on Omicron ahead of OPEC+ meeting read more
* INSIGHT-Costly Airbus paint flaw goes wider than the Gulf read more
* Domestic politics to test Kuwait's crown prince in push for fiscal reform read more
* Omicron rattles oil markets but impact unclear
EGYPT
* Egypt’s GASC buys 600,000 tonnes of wheat in tender
* Orascom Financial Holding Posts Qtrly Profit Of EGP 19 Mln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco expects about 2 bcf/day in gas from Jafurah field, CEO says read more
* OPEC+ meeting postponed 'to review things' first, Saudi minister says
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi stock market cashes in on its own growth read more
* Saudi Electricity Says Cabinet Approves To Purchase, Transfer Ownership Of SEC’s Stakes In SPPC To Government
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates Investment Authority aims to double assets in 10 years, WAM reports read more
* S&P Global Ratings Introduces Saudi Arabia National Credit Rating Scale
* IHC subsidiary Multiply to list directly on Abu Dhabi's main market read more
* UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asia buyers in Feb - sources read more
KUWAIT
* Boubyan Petrochemical Q2 Profit Rises
QATAR
* Qatar National Bank Appoints Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari As Chairman
