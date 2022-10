TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 85.7%, a quarterly central bank survey for September showed on Thursday, down from 87.1% in June.

The ratio of households expecting prices to rise five years from now, slipped to 78.3% in September, down from 79.8% in June, the survey showed.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











