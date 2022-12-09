Fidelity wins China regulatory green light to run retail fund business

Japan to increase defence budget by $7.3 bln in fiscal 2023 - sources

, article with image

Asian Markets category · December 9, 2022 · 10:00 AM UTC

Japan's government is set to raise defence spending by 1 trillion yen ($7.34 billion) to around 6.5 trillion yen in the next fiscal year as part of efforts to earmark 43 trillion yen for the five-year defence build-up plan, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.