Fidelity wins China regulatory green light to run retail fund business
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fidelity International has obtained Chinese regulatory approval to conduct business in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry.
China Securities Regulatory Commission granted a licence that enables the firm to offer onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients in China, the company said in a statement on Friday.
