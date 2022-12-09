Fidelity wins China regulatory green light to run retail fund business

A surveillance camera is pictured outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fidelity International has obtained Chinese regulatory approval to conduct business in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry.

China Securities Regulatory Commission granted a licence that enables the firm to offer onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients in China, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

