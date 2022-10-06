First Abu Dhabi Bank sets spread for five-year green bonds

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) has set the spread for its five-year U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds at 125 basis points over U.S. Treasuries after demand topped $1.4 billion, a bank document showed on Thursday.
The bonds were tightened from initial guidance of 145-150 bps over UST and are expected to price later on Thursday.
Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman
