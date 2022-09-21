Fitch sees Turkey holding interest rates steady until 2023 elections

A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank is likely to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 13% until the national and presidential elections next year, a Fitch Ratings official said on Wednesday.

In a webinar on the impact of commodity prices, inflation and rising rates on banks in Turkey, Middle East and Africa, the official said they expected the rates in Turkey to be hiked after the elections.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Ece Toksabay

