Ford Motor, Home Depot, Coty

U.S. stocks paused on Friday, after a stunning recent rally put Wall Street's main indexes on pace to finish the year with handsome gains driven by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and strong retail participation.

At 10:09 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.06% at 36,378. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.03% at 4,777.42 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.04% at 15,735.418.

** Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (MDRR.O): up 42.2% BUZZ-Gains on share buyback plan

** Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS.O): up 19.3% BUZZ-Rises after FDA approves rare disorder treatment

** Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N): up 0.4%

** Boeing Co (BA.N): down 0.3%

** Carnival Corp (CCL.N): down 0.1% BUZZ-U.S. travel stocks mixed in 2021 as COVID-19 cases surge again

** Xilinx Inc (XLNX.O): down 1.0%

** Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O): up 0.7% BUZZ-Xilinx slips as $35 bln AMD deal delayed

** Macy's Inc (M.N): down 2.1%

** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): down 0.1%

** Home Depot (HD.N): up 0.3%

BUZZ-Department stores, home-improvement chains lead retail recovery in 2021

** Crocs Inc (CROX.O): down 0.6%

** Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N): down 0.2%

** Coty Inc (COTY.N): up 0.2%

BUZZ-U.S. apparel, luxury and beauty stocks post solid gains in 2021

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

